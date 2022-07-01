Stellantis to Host Startup Awards July 13 to Introduce Key Technology Partnerships

AMSTERDAM, July 1, 2022 - Stellantis N.V. announced today it will host the Stellantis Startup Awards on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. CEST / 8:30 a.m. EDT. The digital event will introduce seven key technology partners that will accelerate Stellantis’ transformation into a sustainable, mobility tech company and advance its Dare Forward 2030 ambitions.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, will share the Company’s strategy for leveraging the startup ecosystem.

Details for accessing the digital event are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com. A recorded replay will be accessible after the event, under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website (www.stellantis.com).

