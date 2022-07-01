Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. Mathias Hukkelhoven to its Board of Directors

BOSTON and LONDON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a Research & Development (“R&D”) innovation engine that aims to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients, today announced the appointment of Mathias Hukkelhoven, Ph.D., formerly Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory, Safety & Biometrics at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), to its Board of Directors. In addition, the Company announced that Aaron Kantoff has resigned from the Company’s Board, but will remain actively involved with the Company as an advisor. Both changes are effective July 1, 2022.



“I am very pleased to welcome Math to Centessa’s Board of Directors. Math’s deep industry experience in leading global regulatory and development efforts for novel therapeutics will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our rare disease and immuno-oncology pipeline of potential best-in-class medicines for patients,” said Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “I would also like to thank Aaron for his significant contributions to the Centessa Board which have helped progress our business from inception through our successful IPO to where we are today.”

“I’m excited to join the Centessa Board at such a pivotal time for the Company,” said Dr. Hukkelhoven. “I have been impressed by Centessa’s leadership team, vision, and exciting portfolio, and I look forward to working with the Board and the team to advance these potential therapies through proof of concept readouts with the ultimate goal of fulfilling unmet needs for patients.”

Dr. Hukkelhoven is an experienced global regulatory and drug development leader. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory, Safety & Biometrics at BMS and was also responsible for the R&D Group in BMS China and the Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics group. In these roles, Dr. Hukkelhoven was accountable for setting regulatory strategy and driving execution of global regulatory and pharmacovigilance plans for BMS. Prior to joining BMS, Dr. Hukkelhoven held the role of Chairman Portfolio Stewardship Board at Novartis Pharmaceutics and served as the Senior Vice President, Global Head Drug Regulatory Affairs at Novartis from 2001 to 2009. He also worked at Hoffmann LaRoche (Switzerland) and Organon (The Netherlands). Dr. Hukkelhoven has served as chairperson of the Regulatory Affairs Coordinating Committee at PhRMA, and recently as a PhRMA negotiator for the PDUFA VII negotiations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Hukkelhoven received his BS and PhD with honors in Biology and Biochemistry from the University of Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Dr. Hukkelhoven also serves on the Board of Directors of Compugen Ltd, and is a Senior Advisor to McKinsey and an R&D Strategy Advisor to LianBio.

