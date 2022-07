English Lithuanian

In accordance with Article 33 (11) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, on 1 July 2022, the member of the Board of EPSO-G Ramūnas Abazorius, has declared his resignation from the position of the member of the Board of EPSO-G due to professional and investment activities, starting from 16 July 2022 (the last day as a member of the Board being 15 July 2022).