Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

July 1, 2022, at 4 p.m.



Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bo Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 17620/4/6

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 7.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 132 Volume weighted average price: 7.99 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 138 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 135 Unit price: 7.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 135 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 47 Unit price: 7.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 47 Volume weighted average price: 7.97 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 7 Volume weighted average price: 7.88 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 138 Volume weighted average price: 7.68 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 99 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 244 Unit price: 7.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 244 Volume weighted average price: 7.77 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3708 Unit price: 7.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3708 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 216 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 216 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 102 Volume weighted average price: 7.79 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1416 Unit price: 8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1416 Volume weighted average price: 8 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 164 Unit price: 7.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 164 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 7.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 67 Volume weighted average price: 7.72 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 588 Unit price: 7.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 588 Volume weighted average price: 7.92 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 12 Volume weighted average price: 7.78 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 129 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3 Volume weighted average price: 7.98 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 133 Unit price: 7.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 133 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 53 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 53 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 644 Unit price: 7.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 644 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 745 Unit price: 7.68 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 745 Volume weighted average price: 7.68 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 32 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 339 Unit price: 7.61 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 339 Volume weighted average price: 7.61 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 7.96 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 268 Unit price: 7.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 268 Volume weighted average price: 7.67 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 168 Volume weighted average price: 7.98 EUR

Transaction date: 2022-07-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.77 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 126 Volume weighted average price: 7.77 EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.

