Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
July 1, 2022, at 4 p.m.
Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bo Rolf Jansson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 17620/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 132 Unit price: 7.99 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 132 Volume weighted average price: 7.99 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 138 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 135 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 135 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 47 Unit price: 7.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 47 Volume weighted average price: 7.97 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7 Unit price: 7.88 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 7 Volume weighted average price: 7.88 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 138 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 138 Volume weighted average price: 7.68 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 99 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 99 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 244 Unit price: 7.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 244 Volume weighted average price: 7.77 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3708 Unit price: 7.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3708 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-07
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 216 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 216 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 102 Volume weighted average price: 7.79 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1416 Unit price: 8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1416 Volume weighted average price: 8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 164 Unit price: 7.8 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 164 Volume weighted average price: 7.8 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 103 Unit price: 7.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 103 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 7.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 55 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.72 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 67 Volume weighted average price: 7.72 EUR
___________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 588 Unit price: 7.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 588 Volume weighted average price: 7.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12 Volume weighted average price: 7.78 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 129 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 7.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3 Volume weighted average price: 7.98 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 133 Unit price: 7.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 133 Volume weighted average price: 7.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 7.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4 Volume weighted average price: 7.7 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 53 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 53 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 644 Unit price: 7.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 644 Volume weighted average price: 7.69 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 745 Unit price: 7.68 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 745 Volume weighted average price: 7.68 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 32 Unit price: 7.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 32 Volume weighted average price: 7.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 339 Unit price: 7.61 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 339 Volume weighted average price: 7.61 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.96 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200 Volume weighted average price: 7.96 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 268 Unit price: 7.67 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 268 Volume weighted average price: 7.67 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 168 Unit price: 7.98 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 168 Volume weighted average price: 7.98 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 126 Unit price: 7.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 126 Volume weighted average price: 7.77 EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.