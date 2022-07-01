Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma® Tackles Mt. Washington

CRANBURY, N.J., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma®, a program with the mission of raising funds and awareness for multiple myeloma research, will take the battle against the disease to new heights with a team trek up Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. The program is a joint initiative between CURE Media Group and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), with sponsorship from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). By committing to make the grueling climb, hikers demonstrate their unfailing commitment to finding a cure for the disease.



From July 8 through July 11, 2022, a team of 16 hikers – including caregivers, family and healthcare providers – will scale Mt. Washington, a 6,288-foot-high summit renowned for its extreme conditions. Drawing enthusiasts from around the world, the arduous trek offers teams an unparalleled opportunity to climb the highest peak in the Northeastern U.S. together with the MMRF.





"This life-changing experience is indicative of the tremendous tenacity of every person affected by multiple myeloma, and the lengths to which they’ll go to find a cure. It is our privilege to pledge continued support for this bold effort to generate awareness and raise much-needed funds for multiple myeloma research," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group.

MM4MM has participated in challenging climbs since 2016, raising over $3 million for MM research. All proceeds from hikes go directly to the MMRF, the largest MM nonprofit in the world.

"The MMRF stands with all those who are in the fight against multiple myeloma. MM4MM is a remarkable team effort that symbolizes what we can do when we come together for a common cause. Finding a cure for MM may seem just as unattainable as scaling a daunting peak, but when loved ones, healthcare providers and our partners join together with determination and solidarity, we can truly move mountains," said Michael Andreini, president and CEO of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. "With GSK’s sponsorship, the program is another way we are working toward conquering multiple myeloma."

The MM4MM Mt. Washington team includes people from all walks of life who have been touched by multiple myeloma:

Christina Bifulco (Dayton, N.J.) and Lisa Rothman ( Cinnaminson, N.J.): This two-sister team will climb for their brother Artie, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2018 and completed his own climb last year. Lisa’s mother-in-law, who was also a multiple myeloma patient and passed away earlier this year, is her inspiration as well.

Alexandra Carty (Simsbury, Conn.) and John Carty (West Hartford, Conn.): This father and daughter team will climb in honor of John's mother (Alexandra's grandmother) Maureen, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma last year.

Angela Howey (Harper Woods, Mich.) and Shannon Miller (Hollis, N.H.): Angela is a clinic RN on the multiple myeloma team at her research cancer institute. Shannon is a nurse practitioner working in oncology who specializes in multiple myeloma and amyloidosis.

Pam Kelsea (Ashby, Mass.): Pam will climb for her sister, Deb, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in February 2015, not long after she was diagnosed with monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) in 2014.

Bridget Nelson (Chicago, Ill.): Bridget will climb in honor of her mother Sheila, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in April 2021.

Karen Robinson (Marietta, Ga.) and Katie Sharma (Decatur, Ga.): This mother/daughter team will climb for Jimmy, dad to Katie and husband to Karen, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in early 2015.

GSK’s Allison Doherty and Christine Walter, MMRF’s Kiel Weston, and CURE’s Marty Murphy will also participate in the climb.

"We are honored to support the multiple myeloma community and sponsor the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma program," said Michael Petroutsas, senior vice president, head of U.S. Oncology Business Unit at GSK. "As the second most common form of blood cancer in the U.S., multiple myeloma is considered treatable but not curable. We are committed to continued research into new therapies while delivering programs that spark meaningful connections among patients, family, friends and healthcare providers. We take great pride in supporting the MM4MM climb, and we are humbled to join the hikers, CURE and MMRF in this inspirational endeavor.”

To learn more about the climb and donate to multiple myeloma research, visit the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma® website.

Find more information on GSK here .

Find more information about MMRF here .

Find more information on CURE Media Group here .

