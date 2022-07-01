Questex’s Hotec Design Empowers Design Specialists and Top Domestic Suppliers With Knowledge and Connections

NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotec Design brought the top hospitality buyers, designers and suppliers together to discover new valued partners to alleviate supply chain issues and get projects back on track quickly. The 2022 event, which took place at The Breakers Palm Beach from June 20th to the 23rd, provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education. The smaller, more intimate environment that Hotec Design provides allows for unparalleled access to decision-makers and targeted networking opportunities to make long-lasting connections that go beyond the typical business relationship.



The event kicked off with an informative keynote, Material Bank: Technology & The Future of Design presented by Farshid Tafazzoli, Co-Founder & CBO of Material Bank. The mission behind all Hotec events is to empower attendees with the latest tools to help them step ahead of the competition and work more efficiently. Tafazzoli shared a new development from Material Bank debuting in September of 2022 that will allow designers to more easily specify products and suppliers to quickly reach hospitality design leaders.

Over the course of three days, Hotec Design brought together 177 attending companies, 85 buyer/designer attendees and 149 supplier attendees, generating nearly 1,700 face-to-face meetings.

From a first-timer's perspective, Sandi Lesueur, Founder & CVO at Virtu Resorts & Residences, praised its effectiveness in facilitating business. “Hotec was professionally organized and beneficial in bringing together hoteliers with a wide variety of suppliers. The relationships I created will assist Virtu Resorts & Residences Ltd. with the various projects we have ongoing starting in British Columbia, Canada. The beautiful surroundings and friendly staff provided a perfect experience mixing business with fun activities,” she said.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group, says, “As we continue to recover as an industry and welcome an uptick in both budgets and projects, I am so excited to bring this vibrant community together for face-to-face meetings. In our inaugural Hotec Buyer Sentiment Assessment, we found that 85% of buyers/designers surveyed saw budgets increase or stay the same in the first half of this year and 78% of buyers are predicting an increase in projects over the next six months. Now is the time to join collectively to rethink and rebuild the guest experience and that starts at Hotec.”

Back by popular demand was the STR Keynote, presented by Vail Ross, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, diving into US hotel performance and providing a glossy outlook for the future. Ross and STR expect a full recovery in the hotel space, from a RevPAR perspective, in 2024.

The education sessions concluded on day three with a panel focused on creating a more sustainable hospitality industry. ‘Designing for Climate Health & Equity’ brought together leading developers, design firm and hotel owners, and ESG experts to discuss how all members of the design community can make an impact in reducing waste, making the transition to net-zero carbon emissions and more.

Hotec events have become widely known for their interactive networking functions, and this year’s event was no exception. “The power of Hotec Design is in the ability of Mary Malloy and her team to curate an environment where icebreakers lead to genuine human interactions and business decisions. After COVID, we want more than ever to buy from humans and sell to humans. Hotec reminds us all why we love the hospitality industry,” says David Corle, Director of A+D Relations, HMI Glass.

The 2023 edition of Hotec Design will be held at The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa from June 19th to the 22nd, 2023.

