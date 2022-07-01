Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market is projected to grow from USD 8.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027.



The market is expanding due to factors such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and the significant role that single-use bioprocessing systems play in lowering the investment costs and R&D expenses involved with the manufacturing process of biologics.





Key Market Insights

As per the product outlook, the single-use sampling systems is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

As per the scale outlook, the commercial segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing market from 2022 to 2027

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Single-use Upstream Bioprocessing Market from 2022 to 2027

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporated, Pall Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Eppendorf AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., JM BioConnect, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Infors AG among others, are some of the key players in the global single-use upstream bioprocessing market





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Single-use Bioreactors

Single-use Mixers

Single-use Media Bags

Single-use Filters

Single-use Sampling Systems

Single-use Connectors

Others



Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Preclinical / Clinical

Commercial

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Clinical Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





