Half-year statement on Nexans liquidity contract – January 1st to June 30th, 2022

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR NEXANS

Paris La Défense, on July 1st , 2022 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS (ISIN code: FR0000044448, NEX) to ODDO BHF SCA and Natixis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2022:

34,057 shares

EUR 3,857,878.93 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 2,155

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 2,101

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 261,343 shares for EUR 21,656,605.45

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 255,237 shares for EUR 21,541,639.45

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the last half-year report as of December 31st, 2021, on the dedicated liquidity account:

27,951 shares

EUR 3,972,843.89 in cash

Number of purchase transactions executed over the semester: 1,475

Number of sales transactions executed over the semester: 1,371

Volume traded over the semester for purchase: 166,763 shares for EUR 13,743,595.75

Volume traded over the semester for sales: 154,000 shares for EUR 12,766,399.45

When the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

0 share

EUR 6,000,000 in cash

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

For more than a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in electrifying the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With 25,000 staff in 42 countries, the Group is driving the change towards the new world of electrification — a safer, more sustainable, renewable, carbon-free world, accessible to all. In 2021, Nexans generated €6.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services in five main areas of activity: Energy Production & Transmission, Distribution, Uses, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data. Nexans was the first player in its industry to create a Corporate Foundation to support actions that promote access to energy for disadvantaged populations worldwide. The Group is committed to helping achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot

Tel.: +33 (0)6 21 74 72 69

clemence.mignot@nexans.com Communication

Emmanuel Guinot

Tel.: +33 (0)6 75 02 20 73

emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com Elodie Robbe-Mouillot

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87

elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com Minaa El Baz

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com

