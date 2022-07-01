English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release July 1st 2022 at 17:45





Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Issuing company: Enedo Plc



Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



Complete name: Inission AB, Karlstad, Sweden



Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022



Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 80,43 80,43 68 523 193 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 49,6 49,6



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:



Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000415252 55 113 259 80,43



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.



ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

