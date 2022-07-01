The Global Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $78.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289240/?utm_source=GNW

Data centers, public and private clouds, branch offices, Internet of Things devices, and individual employees all require reliable network connectivity in an organizational setting. These connections allow businesses to share data, perform business operations, and analyze network activity – in other words, the network allows them to operate their businesses.



Enterprise networks, unlike the Internet, are not open to anybody who wants to connect. Enterprise networks restrict access to certain individuals, devices, and locations. Virtual private networks or Transport Layer Security encryption are frequently used to encrypt data that goes across them. Because of its size, enterprise networking differs from other types of networking. The ordinary person may have connectivity to a home LAN, which uses a single router to link a few devices to the Internet. Internal networks, on the other hand, connect thousands of servers and devices to each other and the Internet.



Digital technology is being used by businesses to improve their operations. The relevance of network infrastructure is growing as the world becomes more digital. As a result, the demand for network infrastructure is increasing. Additionally, businesses are updating their networks to meet the increased bandwidth demands of wireless networks. The enterprise network infrastructure market is being driven by reasons such as the increased adoption of mobile devices, the growing requirement for bandwidth, and the migration to wireless technology. Furthermore, businesses are increasing their investments in network upgrades to improve speed, which would provide a reliable and cost-effective solution, increases performance, and saves energy.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused severe harm to several economies all over the world. The outbreak demolished various businesses all over the world irrespective of their sizes. In addition, to stop the spread of the infection, governments all over the world were compelled to impose stringent lockdown across their nations, which, eventually led to a temporary industrial shutdown. The temporary closure of companies and factories accompanied by worldwide travel restrictions caused a major disruption to the global supply chain. This concluded as a major supply chain gap.



Market Growth Factors



Proactive issue prevention and network maintenance



Network management services companies allow businesses to focus on their principal objectives. To fuel business growth, they combine high-performance network availability along with enhanced speed and flexibility. Network service providers have the infrastructure in place to facilitate quick upgrades as well as installations. In this advanced network architecture, preventative and proactive maintenance inspections and modifications are performed on a regular basis. Moreover, managed network services give businesses access to cutting-edge technology that they might not be able to purchase otherwise.



Increased network security



Managed network services ensure that the entire data and voice network is secure. Most network service providers include anti-spam, anti-malware, anti-virus, anti-intrusion, and anti-inappropriate web content products. All transactions, business vital applications, as well as data are safe and secure in this policy-secured setup. MaxxSecure is an example of a network services solution that uses a fully-managed network security solution to reduce failures and prevent bottlenecks and intrusions. Improved voice quality, improved call routing, as well as better network management with built-in Quality of Service are some of the other advantages organizations can experience with the appropriate managed network services firm (QoS).



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of reliability



The dedicated IT team must understand the exact requirements for the intended IT configuration of the customer while working with their firm. However, they may lack the knowledge and experience that an IT Service Provider has. This causes a misunderstanding and lack of communication between the company-owned IT team and the consulting firm. It’s critical that the enterprise’s IT staff and IT services provider has a positive working relationship with the end aim of business expansion in mind. It is unwise to seek assistance from employed IT workers when the IT infrastructure has been set up and arranged by IT consulting service providers.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment procured the largest revenue share of the enterprise network infrastructure market. The increasing growth of this segment is attributed to the robust spending potential of large-sized enterprises. Large businesses are those with revenues in the billions of dollars and more than 1000 employees. These businesses with large finances can innovate and deploy new technology. Furthermore, businesses conduct their activities efficiently. As a result, the large corporation contributes more to market revenue.



Industry Outlook



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Others. In 2021, the healthcare & life sciences industry segment registered a substantial revenue share of the enterprise network infrastructure market. The growth of the segment is increasing because people are increasingly concerned about their health as health awareness grows. As a result, healthcare institutions and businesses are actively monitoring and tracking people’s medical histories in order to provide better health treatments as well as services. As a result, healthcare institutions and businesses are adopting digital platforms and utilizing enterprise networks for communication and information exchange. It would boost their brand loyalty. As a result, health care organizations and businesses are investing in enterprise network infrastructure devices.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Routers & Switches, Enterprise Telephony, Wireless LAN, Storage Area Network, and Infrastructure Firewalls. In 2021, the routers & switches segment acquired the largest revenue share of the enterprise network infrastructure market. The increasing growth of the segment is owing to the fact that routers and switches are critical components of an enterprise network. Routers are devices that transport data packets across a network and are located at the intersection of two or more networks. Switches connect network devices and use packet switching in order to exchange data. This segment is also expected to be driven by a growth in the number of enterprise customers and enhanced broadband infrastructure.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the enterprise network infrastructure market. In recent years, countries like the United states and Canada have served as industry hubs. Businesses are investing more money into this region in order to take advantage of the potential. These countries also have a large customer base. Digital technologies are being adopted by both governments and businesses. As a result, the region is likely to have a major increase in this market throughout the forecast period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. are the forerunners in the Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market. Companies such as Broadcom, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Nokia Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), Juniper Networks, Inc., Broadcom, Inc. (Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co., Limited), Nokia Corporation, Avaya, Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.), and ZTE Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Enterprise Network Infrastructure Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Alcatel-Lucent came into a partnership with Avaya, an American multinational technology company. Under this partnership, Avaya would provide ALE Digital Age Networking solutions to its customers while encompassing the full spectrum of enterprise wireless and wired connectivity technologies along with advanced cloud platform services.



Mar-2022: ZTE collaborated with AIS and Qualcomm Technologies. With this collaboration, the company aimed to introduce the first 5G NR-DC showcase in the field with 26GHz and 2.6GHz to achieve 8.5Gbps peak downlink speed along with .17Gbps peak uplink speed with a single mobile device.



Mar-2022: Nokia came into an agreement with Etisalat UAE, one of the world’s leading telecom groups. Under this agreement, the companies would focus on the deployment of private 5G wireless networks to help enterprises across Abu Dhabi.



Feb-2022: Nokia signed an agreement with Zain KSA, a vendor of telecommunication services. With this agreement, the companies aimed to enhance Zain KSA’s network coverage along with strengthening its customers by offering next-gen digital services along with increased bandwidth as well as low latency technologies.



Feb-2022: Hewlett Packard teamed up with Qualcomm Technologies, an American multinational corporation. Following this collaboration, the companies aimed to provide advanced 5G distributed units powered by Qualcomm X100 5G RAN. Moreover, the companies would also focus on meeting the demands of next-generation networks, streamlining the deployments as well as reducing the total cost of ownership by providing high-performance, energy-efficient, virtualized, and O-RAN-compliant cloud-native 5G solutions.



Feb-2022: Juniper partnered with 11:11 Systems, a vendor of network infrastructure. Under this partnership, the companies would deliver the most advanced SD-WAN potentials feasible to large multi-site customers. In addition, this partnership would also redefine the concept of automated and integrated network infrastructure.



May-2021: Juniper partnered with VicTrack, a Victorian Government state-owned enterprise that owns all railway and tram lines. Under this partnership, Juniper would help VicTrack in upgrading its statewide network that helps government applications and mission-critical transport.



May-2021: Nokia came into an agreement with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to develop new 5G and 4G private wireless use cases developed for enterprises. Additionally, this solution would comprise the capabilities of Cloud RAN technologies of Nokia incorporated with Microsoft Azure cloud-based services and developer ecosystem.



Aug-2020: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partnered with RingCentral, a leader in providing enterprise solutions. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop Rainbow Office, a novel co-branded cloud solution powered by RingCentral. Moreover, this joint development would allow the companies to strengthen their position in the cloud communications services for the enterprise market.



Apr-2020: Nokia entered into a five-year networking infrastructure and big data analytics agreement with Central China, a leading real estate group. Following this agreement, Nokia would deliver a wide line of solutions allowing Central China to develop state-of-the-art developments that utilizes POL, 5G connectivity, and home Wi-Fi for improved leisure, business, and quality of life.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Hewlett Packard and Teradici launched HP Anyware. The new enterprise IT software would focus on optimizing the productivity of teams and employees by offering secure access to their digital workspaces through virtually any blend of infrastructure to any device.



Mar-2022: Hewlett Packard released HPE GreenLake cloud service. The new product would offer comprehensive integrated on-premises networking, storage, and compute cloud services through GreenLake.HPE.com.



Sep-2021: Huawei rolled out Airport Cloud-Network Solution, a feature-rich solution. Through this launch, the company aimed to bolster the digital transformation of airports with a broad line of standout features in order to expand operational efficiency, increase security assurance and improve the travel experience.



Apr-2020: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise unveiled OmniAccess, a stellar asset tracking solution. The new solution comprises the ability to quickly track and locate items and people equipped with the tag on any mobile device. The new solution would also offer relevant insights along with location intelligence through real-time and historical positioning data and analytics.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Juniper Networks acquired WiteSand, a cloud-based zero-trust security startup. Following this acquisition, Juniper would integrate WiteSand’s access control technology with its cloud-based Mist network management platform for branch offices and campus.



Feb-2022: Broadcom acquired AppNeta, a computer software company. With this acquisition, Broadcom aimed to integrate AppNeta’s blend of passive and active vendor-agnostic network performance tracking arms enterprise IT, teams, via an end-to-end understanding of network performance through the end-user perspective



Feb-2021: Cisco took over IMImobile, a leader in providing cloud communications services and software. Under this acquisition, the company would integrate IMImobile solution functionality into its New Webex Contact Center to enable Cisco to provide an enhanced Customer Experience as a Service offer to its customers.



Jan-2021: Juniper Networks took over Apstra, a leader in intent-based networking. With this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its strategy of providing the best-in-class experience-led offerings for the data center in each customer segment.



Sep-2020: Hewlett Packard took over Silver Peak, a leader in SD-WAN. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate Silver Peak into its subsidiary, Aruba, in order to strengthen Aruba ESP. In addition, it would also facilitate the advancement of enterprise cloud transformation via a complete edge-to-cloud networking solution.



Aug-2020: Cisco took over ThousandEyes, a network intelligence company. Following this acquisition, the company would integrate ThousandEyes’ capabilities into Cisco’s core Enterprise Networking and Cloud as well as AppDynamics portfolios intending to increase the insights and visibility across the digital delivery of services and applications over the cloud and internet.



Jul-2020: Cisco completed its acquisition of Fluidmesh Networks, a leading provider of resilient wireless backhaul systems. This acquisition would extend Cisco’s industrial wireless portfolio to market with mission-critical applications and on-the-move assets in conditions where zero data loss is essential in order for uptime and business resiliency.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Industry



• BFSI



• Government & Defense



• Manufacturing



• Telecom & IT



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Others



By Technology



• Routers & Switches



• Enterprise Telephony



• Wireless LAN



• Storage Area Network



• Infrastructure Firewalls



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc.



• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Broadcom, Inc. (Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.)



• Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (China Huaxin Post and Telecom Technologies Co., Limited)



• Nokia Corporation



• Avaya, Inc. (Avaya Holdings Corp.)



• ZTE Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

