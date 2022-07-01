Porsche reports Q2 2022 U.S. retail sales

Atlanta, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the second quarter of 2022 totaled 19,487, up 2.8 percent from the same period one year ago, despite ongoing supply issues in the wider economy. In the first six months, U.S. retail deliveries totaled 32,529 or 10.5 percent down from the first half of 2021, which was the strongest sales year in PCNA’s history.

“Performance is a key part of Porsche culture and we are working closely across the company as one team to meet the demand from our U.S. customers,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “Our order books are full as we attract new and returning customers to the Porsche brand. Customers have more ways of interacting with the Porsche brand than ever before, through our expanding online presence and ordering capability, to new urban-based Porsche stores and new dealer sites opening through the course of the year.”

Six-month deliveries were led by the Macan and Cayenne. The Porsche 911 and the all-electric Taycan again vied for the next spot, followed by the refreshed Panamera. Demand for the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman also remained strong.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first six months of 2022 totaled 15,449 in the first six months of 2022, up 6.0 percent from a year earlier.

 

Model April-June Sales Year to Date
  2022 2021 2022 2021
ALL 911 3,052 2,326 5,175 5,108
ALL 718 962 906 1,744 2,412
ALL TAYCAN 2,524 3,359 4,449 5,367
ALL PANAMERA 1,126 1,265 1,913 1,716
ALL CAYENNE 5,913 6,004 8,566 10,234
ALL MACAN 5,910 5,098 10,682 11,489
TOTAL 19,487 18,958 32,529 36,326

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. First quarter new car sales began on January 5, 2022, and ran through March 31, 2022. Second quarter new car sales started April 1, 2022, and ended June 30, 2022.

