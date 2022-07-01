Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 18, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Pegasystems Inc. (“PEGA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PEGA) common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Pegasystems investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/pegasystems-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 29, 2020, PEGA was sued by CRM software competitor, Appian Corporation, for stealing its trade secrets and violating computer crime law.

Then, on May 9, 2022, after the market had closed, PEGA disclosed that the Virginia circuit court jury awarded Appian $2.036 billion after the jury found that PEGA engaged in “willful and malicious” misappropriation of Appian’s trade secrets.

On this news, PEGA’s stock fell $17.86, or 27.1%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $48.07 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) Defendants’ product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company’s CEO; (4) the Company’s CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company’s written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on “stealing” confidential information from a competitor and “misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information”; (5) the Company was “unable to reasonably estimate damages” in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about PEGA’s business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pegasystems common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 18, 2022 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com