DEADLINE ALERT for XRAY, ET, APYX, VRCA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)

Class Period: June 9, 2021 – May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they had improperly recognized revenue tied to certain dealer incentive or rebate programs to allow management to meet certain incentive-based compensation targets; and (2) as a result, Dentsply’s financial statements were not prepared in accordance with applicable rules, and the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were deficient throughout the Class Period.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)

Class Period: April 13, 2017 – December 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (2) Energy Transfer through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC hired third-party contractor to conduct HDD for the Rover Pipeline Project, whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017; (3) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the FERC was actively investigating the Company’s wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC’s findings on this matter; (4) these issues were foreseeably likely to subject Energy Transfer to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Energy Transfer’s financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX)

Class Period: May 12, 2021 – March 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that a significant number of Apyx’s Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) that such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA)

Class Period: May 28, 2021 – May 24, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica’s contract manufacturer produced bulk solution for VP-102; (2) that these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its NDA for VP-102 for molluscum; (3) that the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

