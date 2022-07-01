DentaQuest and Presbyterian Health Plan Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

BOSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DentaQuest and Presbyterian Health Plan (PHP), today, celebrate 25 years of partnership, which has helped thousands of New Mexicans receive comprehensive oral health care. To commemorate this exceptional partnership, DentaQuest is contributing a total of $35,000 to three non-profit organizations across New Mexico including Casa De Peregrinos, New Mexico Mission of Mercy and the Hermit’s Peak Wildfire Relief Fund (organized by the Las Vegas New Mexico Community Foundation).

Casa De Peregrinos’ mission is to end hunger while mobilizing resources that build strong, diverse, and inclusive relationships and partnerships in the community. With DentaQuest’s $15,000 contribution, over 90,000 meals will be purchased and distributed to 30,000 families in need across southern New Mexico. DentaQuest’s $10,000 donation to New Mexico Mission of Mercy will support the New Mexico Dental Association Foundation’s efforts to provide dental treatment at no cost to New Mexicans who cannot access and/or afford dental care.

“DentaQuest has been a dependable partner with the shared goal of keeping members at the center of every decision. They also recognize the importance of fostering strong relationships with dental providers, communities and stakeholders in order to support customer satisfaction and strong outcomes,” said Mary Eden, Senior Vice President Government Programs. “We’re grateful for the depth of expertise that DentaQuest provides in the administration of dental benefits and we look forward to the continuation of our partnership in service to our members.”

Additionally, DentaQuest provided dental tool kits — filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss — to the Barret House, Mandy’s Farm, Safe House New Mexico, and Community for Learning.

“DentaQuest is grateful for the 25-year partnership with Presbyterian Health Plan and are proud of all the incredible milestones we’ve accomplished together,” said Mark Sanchez, executive director, DentaQuest New Mexico. “This landmark anniversary is a testament to our tireless commitment to remain a trusted partner providing top-tier comprehensive dental benefits.” This is a team effort!

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest is a purpose-driven health care company dedicated to improving the oral health of all. We do this through Preventistry® — our inclusive approach to quality care and expanded access built on trusted partnerships between patients, providers, and payors. As one of the nation’s largest and most experienced Medicaid dental benefits administrators, we manage dental and vision benefits for more than 33 million Americans through a nationwide network of providers in all 50 states. Our outcomes-based, cost-effective dental solutions are designed for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals. At the same time, we are expanding our footprint of more than 70 oral health centers in six states to deliver direct patient care in rural and underserved populations. Learn more at www.DentaQuest.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

