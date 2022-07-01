English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release July 1st 2022 at 18:00





Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Issuing company: Enedo Plc



Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



Complete name: Kyösti Kakkonen, Joensuu, Finland



Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022



Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 0 0 68 523 193 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11,72 11,72



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:



Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000415252 0 0





Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments were effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Kyösti Kakkonen 0 0 0 Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy 0 0 0 Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy 11,72 0 8 010 126

Further information: Kyösti Kakkonen owns 55,3% of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy which owns 100% of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy.

ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

