Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release July 1st 2022 at 18:00
Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act
Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.
Issuing company: Enedo Plc
Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights
Complete name: Kyösti Kakkonen, Joensuu, Finland
Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022
Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|% of total
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|0
|0
|68 523 193
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|11,72
|11,72
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|(SMA 9:5)
|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|(SMA 9:5)
|(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000415252
|0
|0
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments were effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Kyösti Kakkonen
|0
|0
|0
|Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy
|0
|0
|0
|Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy
|11,72
|0
|8 010 126
Further information: Kyösti Kakkonen owns 55,3% of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy which owns 100% of Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy.
ENEDO PLC
Mikael Fryklund
President and CEO
For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.
Enedo
Enedo is a European designer and producer of high-quality electronic power supplies and systems for critical equipment even in the most demanding environments. Enedo´s mission is to make electricity better – more reliable, more secure, more energy efficient – and just right to fit its purpose. Enedo´s three main product categories are Led Drivers, Power supplies and Power Systems. In 2021 the group´s revenue was EUR 36,4 million. Enedo has 330 employees, and its main functions are located in Finland, Italy, Tunisia and USA. The group´s head office is in Finland and parent company Enedo Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.
