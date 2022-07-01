Ariento Certified as CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO)

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariento Inc. has successfully passed its CMMC Level 2 assessment administered by the Department of Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) and is now a certified CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).

Ariento is one of the first firms authorized to perform official CMMC assessments and is already working with several contractors in preparation for the voluntary cybersecurity certification program expected this summer.

"We appreciate the special responsibility that comes with being one of the first C3PAOs," said Ariento's Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance Okechi Owuama. "We look forward to working with the DoD and Cyber AB to help CMMC become an operational reality."

Over the past year, Ariento has helped prepare organizations of all sizes for the CMMC rollout through its advisory consulting and managed services business lines. To inquire about Ariento's CMMC services, visit https://www.ariento.com/cmmc.

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program was developed to fortify the Defense contractor base against the rising threat of cyber-attacks and safeguard sensitive data shared by the DoD with industry. After more than two years of development, assessments are expected to begin this year.

Ariento becoming a C3PAO permits the organization to certify companies pursuing DoD contracts. Organizations that become CMMC certified will have demonstrated compliance with DoD contract cybersecurity requirements, allowing them to contract with the government.

About Ariento

Ariento is a leading national B2B cybersecurity, information technology (IT), and compliance service provider. Comprised of a veteran team boasting decades of experience at the highest levels of the United States military and federal government, it specializes in delivering best-in-class technology solutions that are secure and regulatory compliant. From consulting to fully outsourced IT services and more, Ariento gives business owners and executives one less thing to worry about in today's interconnected digital world.

For more information about Ariento's CMMC practice, please visit https://ariento.com/cmmc.

To view Ariento's C3PAO authorization, visit https://cyberab.org/Catalog.

For press inquiries, please contact communications@ariento.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Ariento Inc.





Ariento Inc. Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment