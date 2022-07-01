English Finnish

Enedo Plc Stock Exchange Release July 1st 2022 at 18:15





Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the securities markets act



Enedo Plc has received a notification with reference to Chapter 9, paragraph 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



Issuing company: Enedo Plc



Basis of announcement: An acquisition or disposal of shares or voting rights



Complete name: Rausanne Group (Rausanne Oy, Rausatum Oy), Turku, Finland



Date of transaction and exceeding the threshold: 1.7.2022



Total position of person(s) subject to the notification obligations:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of total Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 0 0 68 523 193 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7,35 7,35



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached/crossed:



Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000415252 0 0



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments were effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Rausanne Oy 7,09 7,09 Rausatum Oy 0,26 0,26



ENEDO PLC

Mikael Fryklund

President and CEO

For further information please contact Mr. Mikael Fryklund, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 500 6864.

