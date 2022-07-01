Proactive news headlines including Kohl's, SpaceX, Hillcrest Energy Technologies, Naturally Splendid Enterprises and Aion Therapeutic

New York , July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Amazon continues incursion into sports streaming with UK Champions League rights

Elon Musk's SpaceX gets FCC nod for satellite internet

Mining equities suffer in second quarter but exposure to the sector is still worthwhile for investors, reckons Noble Capital Markets

Kohl's sees stock nosedive after it ends talks over a sale to Vitamin Shoppe owner Franchise Group

American Resources says subsidiary scores $2M working capital facility to expand Indiana battery metal production

Hillcrest Energy Technologies ceases oil and gas operations at West Hazel field; completes exit from fossil fuel business

LexaGene Holdings announces MiQLab Systems sale to veterinary hospital in Wisconsin

GoviEx Uranium eyes completion of Madaouela feasibility study in Q3 this year; updates on positive progress of Mutanga drilling

Naturally Splendid Enterprises says to continue its focus on core plant-based manufacturing business

Kovo HealthTech says it is focusing on evaluating potential acquisition targets

Aion Therapeutic announces intellectual property sale to Apollon Formularies

