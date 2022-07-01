The Global Optical Interconnect Market is expected to grow by $ 9.66 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Interconnect Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377629/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the optical interconnect market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of cloud database, increase in the number of data centers, and demand for LTE migration.

The optical interconnect market analysis includes fiber type, connectivity, and product type segments and geographic landscape.



The optical interconnect market is segmented as below:

By Fiber Type

• Single-mode fiber

• Multimode fiber



By Connectivity

• Rack level

• Long-haul level

• Chip and board level



By Product Type

• Optical transceivers

• Connectors

• Cable assemblies

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the demand for millimeter wave connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the optical interconnect market growth during the next few years. Also, use of fiber optical interconnects for next-generation undersea telecommunication systems and migration to wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on optical interconnect market covers the following areas:

• Optical interconnect market sizing

• Optical interconnect market forecast

• Optical interconnect market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical interconnect market vendors that include 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Corning Inc., FIBERONE LLC, Fischer Connectors Holding SA, Fujikura Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., InnoLight Technology Ltd., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Molex LLC, NINGBO LONGXING TELECOMMUNICATIONS EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO. LTD., NVIDIA Corp., Radiall SA, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the optical interconnect market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________