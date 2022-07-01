English French

H1 2022 update on Pixium Vision’s liquidity agreement with Gilbert Dupont

Paris, July 1, 2022 – 18:00 CEST - Under the liquidity agreement signed between Pixium Vision and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2022:

Number of shares: 114,953

Cash position: 49,058.11 €

During H1 2022, the total trades were as follow:

BUY 720,204 shares 443,320.86 € 1,472 trades SELL 696,678 shares 435,150.69 € 1,310 trades

It is specified that as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 91,427

Cash position: 57,228.28 €

As a reminder, the liquidity agreement was initially granted with the following means:

Number of shares: 0

Cash position: 300,000 €

Contacts

Pixium Vision



Offer Nonhoff

Chief Financial Officer investors@pixium-vision.com Media Relations



LifeSci Advisors

Sophie Baumont

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com



+33 6 27 74 74 49 Investor Relations

LifeSci Advisors

Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com



+41 76 735 01 31

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period.

Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renown academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Disclaimer

This press release, implicitly or expressly, contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pixium Vision and its business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to be materially different from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Pixium Vision issues this press release as at this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to section 3 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document, which was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.20-0350 on 24 April 2020, and which can be viewed on the websites of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - “AMF” (www.amf-france.org) and Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com) and in the Financial Report for the 2020 financial year (Appendix 1), available free of charge on the Pixium Vision website (www.pixium-vision.com)

APPENDIX H1 2022

Achats Ventes Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en

EUR TOTAL 1 472 720 204 443 320,86 1 310 696 678 435 150,69 03/01/2022 16 10376 8472 15 8204 6823,27 04/01/2022 4 391 319,45 22 7556 6314,55 05/01/2022 0 8180 6885,92 0 2000 1740 06/01/2022 7 3179 2585,48 19 8428 6957,31 07/01/2022 11 6265 5226,26 8 4267 3612,02 10/01/2022 20 6091 5062,23 4 3024 2545 11/01/2022 7 2236 1842,24 11 5862 4902,39 12/01/2022 22 9788 8010,5 15 3235 2714,81 13/01/2022 10 5375 4333,33 15 6822 5547,65 14/01/2022 37 7482 5978,87 16 5585 4501,51 17/01/2022 6 2649 2101,98 15 7279 5851,59 18/01/2022 26 6774 5372,46 18 5493 4386,16 19/01/2022 0 9257 7230,64 0 5188 4130,69 20/01/2022 18 7312 5609,04 12 5108 3941,33 21/01/2022 0 7225 5475,11 0 7120 5433,27 24/01/2022 0 7548 5575,71 0 3000 2256 25/01/2022 6 2448 1765,25 8 4501 3290,68 26/01/2022 11 6733 4828,23 14 5564 4072,85 27/01/2022 0 3000 2280 0 26614 20383,66 28/01/2022 28 16291 12068,37 30 13827 10682,74 31/01/2022 11 7933 5541,2 8 5025 3548,66 01/02/2022 0 3559 2455,71 0 7866 5511,71 02/02/2022 3 2000 1420 20 5967 4268,79 03/02/2022 16 4030 2839,94 7 2455 1746 04/02/2022 14 4975 3480,51 12 3463 2431,03 07/02/2022 3 1338 935,26 8 3311 2327,63 08/02/2022 0 0 0 35 9576 6903,34 09/02/2022 0 6287 4638,55 0 1000 740 10/02/2022 19 8661 6307,81 5 3261 2404,01 11/02/2022 15 4850 3448,35 10 8800 6346,56 14/02/2022 0 11414 8140,46 0 6015 4318,77 15/02/2022 21 12121 8659,24 32 18043 13048,7 16/02/2022 5 3359 2419,49 9 3314 2400,33 17/02/2022 22 10895 7854,21 9 4692 3413,9 18/02/2022 20 10872 7679,98 5 2600 1867,58 21/02/2022 18 8852 6060,08 7 3727 2590,27 22/02/2022 18 7230 4759,51 11 6503 4363,51 23/02/2022 20 11870 7777,22 8 4802 3184,69 24/02/2022 22 11696 7119,36 4 790 481,98 25/02/2022 1 1 0,59 25 18045 11388,2 28/02/2022 10 4450 2849,34 5 1354 869,95 01/03/2022 23 11417 7198,42 5 3868 2530,06 02/03/2022 26 17358 10324,54 10 4800 2887,2 03/03/2022 25 9521 5684,99 23 13534 8286,87 04/03/2022 13 6530 3737,12 8 3391 1984,75 07/03/2022 33 9486 4876,75 27 12687 6792,62 08/03/2022 9 4300 2380,05 15 6550 3759,05 09/03/2022 14 7754 4418,23 14 6725 3900,5 10/03/2022 7 7395 4409,64 29 12429 7539,43 11/03/2022 13 5405 3177,6 10 5001 3006,1 14/03/2022 1 1200 720 6 1550 952,48 15/03/2022 9 3025 1803,51 8 3135 1895,11 16/03/2022 0 5935 3527,17 0 5333 3216,33 17/03/2022 7 2617 1564,18 16 6243 3765,15 18/03/2022 20 5643 3366,05 7 5550 3353,87 21/03/2022 4 1850 1104,27 2 522 317,43 22/03/2022 21 8858 5330,74 12 6510 3954,17 23/03/2022 4 4000 2457,2 21 10681 6640,38 24/03/2022 0 3648 2252,64 0 4147 2589,39 25/03/2022 28 11857 7222,1 0 0 0 28/03/2022 2 800 479,52 12 5096 3088,69 29/03/2022 4 2300 1440,03 32 21419 13971,61 30/03/2022 7 5300 3282,82 4 3161 1976,57 31/03/2022 14 7210 4424,06 4 1091 676,53 01/04/2022 4 1501 914,56 15 5481 3348,34 04/04/2022 0 0 0 0 4004 2582,98 05/04/2022 23 13679 8709,42 14 7756 4994,09 06/04/2022 5 3065 1896,62 2 277 172,02 07/04/2022 19 9066 5497,62 1 420 258,51 08/04/2022 20 7602 4397 8 5199 3022,7 11/04/2022 0 0 0 14 1650 948,75 12/04/2022 0 4100 2327,16 0 1408 804,25 13/04/2022 10 4023 2237,09 6 1148 645,67 14/04/2022 28 9895 5474,9 20 7855 4387,8 19/04/2022 17 5912 3139,86 0 0 0 20/04/2022 12 3551 1849,72 22 6669 3487,22 21/04/2022 19 9348 4825,44 3 1400 727,72 22/04/2022 21 4633 2318,35 7 1446 729,22 25/04/2022 12 2775 1394,72 8 4329 2173,16 26/04/2022 12 2876 1448,35 5 2148 1092,04 27/04/2022 21 7260 3596,6 3 780 389,22 28/04/2022 17 4941 2399,35 5 2650 1313,87 29/04/2022 9 4292 2077,76 5 1440 704,3 02/05/2022 15 4931 2374,77 8 5006 2435,42 03/05/2022 2 1533 745,19 12 5531 2703 04/05/2022 5 6715 3276,92 8 1718 848,18 05/05/2022 11 5083 2472,88 22 15187 7461,37 06/05/2022 7 4319 2094,28 6 4000 1964 09/05/2022 12 3741 1833,84 1 1 0,5 10/05/2022 9 5321 2575,36 56 29049 15114,19 11/05/2022 0 0 0 9 2959 1573,3 12/05/2022 9 8850 4629,44 5 2150 1140,36 13/05/2022 8 3289 1716,86 12 5328 2806,26 16/05/2022 7 1894 985,45 9 4380 2304,32 17/05/2022 12 3680 1895,57 13 4027 2105,72 18/05/2022 14 8566 4362,66 7 3106 1593,07 19/05/2022 16 3585 1776,73 7 1739 874,54 20/05/2022 7 3294 1619,33 14 5904 2973,84 23/05/2022 2 660 332,9 7 5309 2728,83 24/05/2022 2 1500 766,5 5 1892 967,76 25/05/2022 7 3281 1650,01 0 0 0 26/05/2022 7 3565 1783,21 8 5105 2587,72 27/05/2022 11 3673 1850,46 3 1350 680,81 30/05/2022 10 4153 2123,84 27 15917 8249,78 31/05/2022 17 7783 4093,86 16 7617 3997,4 01/06/2022 10 3660 1935,41 12 3700 1966,92 02/06/2022 11 3820 2013,9 3 633 335,05 03/06/2022 16 7812 4129,42 18 9157 4854,13 06/06/2022 11 2342 1239,85 12 3626 1939,91 07/06/2022 0 0 0 12 4365 2389,4 08/06/2022 1 500 280 13 5448 3098,28 09/06/2022 22 7423 4170,98 0 0 0 10/06/2022 30 15236 8052,23 2 101 53,48 13/06/2022 23 12390 6167,74 0 0 0 14/06/2022 2 565 271,99 43 22523 11347,09 15/06/2022 8 2748 1460,01 17 6127 3423,77 16/06/2022 23 10476 5523,99 11 3599 1944,54 17/06/2022 35 15860 7663,55 12 7175 3503,55 20/06/2022 0 2700 1283,04 0 10375 5098,28 21/06/2022 0 5712 2768,04 0 12602 6332,51 22/06/2022 0 3887 2002,97 0 3164 1638,64 23/06/2022 21 3882 1993,02 8 1385 719,51 24/06/2022 10 5319 2668,54 4 1350 681,75 27/06/2022 19 5775 2875,37 5 1733 872,57 28/06/2022 8 3048 1504,8 3 567 280,67 29/06/2022 6 2303 1134,46 25 10151 5037,94 30/06/2022 26 8409 4125,46 10 2853 1413,09

Attachment