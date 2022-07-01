H1 2022 update on Pixium Vision’s liquidity agreement with Gilbert Dupont

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, July 1, 2022 – 18:00 CEST - Under the liquidity agreement signed between Pixium Vision and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2022:

  • Number of shares: 114,953
  • Cash position: 49,058.11 €

During H1 2022, the total trades were as follow:

BUY720,204 shares443,320.86 €1,472 trades
SELL696,678 shares435,150.69 €1,310 trades

It is specified that as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 91,427
  • Cash position: 57,228.28 €

As a reminder, the liquidity agreement was initially granted with the following means:

  • Number of shares: 0
  • Cash position: 300,000 €

Contacts

Pixium Vision

Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer investors@pixium-vision.com		Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com

+33 6 27 74 74 49		Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 76 735 01 31

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period.

Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renown academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

APPENDIX H1 2022

 AchatsVentes
 Nombre de transactionsNombre de titresCapitaux en EURNombre de transactionsNombre de titresCapitaux en
EUR
TOTAL1 472720 204443 320,861 310696 678435 150,69
03/01/2022161037684721582046823,27
04/01/20224391319,452275566314,55
05/01/2022081806885,92020001740
06/01/2022731792585,481984286957,31
07/01/20221162655226,26842673612,02
10/01/20222060915062,23430242545
11/01/2022722361842,241158624902,39
12/01/20222297888010,51532352714,81
13/01/20221053754333,331568225547,65
14/01/20223774825978,871655854501,51
17/01/2022626492101,981572795851,59
18/01/20222667745372,461854934386,16
19/01/2022092577230,64051884130,69
20/01/20221873125609,041251083941,33
21/01/2022072255475,11071205433,27
24/01/2022075485575,71030002256
25/01/2022624481765,25845013290,68
26/01/20221167334828,231455644072,85
27/01/202203000228002661420383,66
28/01/2022281629112068,37301382710682,74
31/01/20221179335541,2850253548,66
01/02/2022035592455,71078665511,71
02/02/20223200014202059674268,79
03/02/20221640302839,94724551746
04/02/20221449753480,511234632431,03
07/02/202231338935,26833112327,63
08/02/20220003595766903,34
09/02/2022062874638,5501000740
10/02/20221986616307,81532612404,01
11/02/20221548503448,351088006346,56
14/02/20220114148140,46060154318,77
15/02/202221121218659,24321804313048,7
16/02/2022533592419,49933142400,33
17/02/202222108957854,21946923413,9
18/02/202220108727679,98526001867,58
21/02/20221888526060,08737272590,27
22/02/20221872304759,511165034363,51
23/02/202220118707777,22848023184,69
24/02/202222116967119,364790481,98
25/02/2022110,59251804511388,2
28/02/20221044502849,3451354869,95
01/03/202223114177198,42538682530,06
02/03/2022261735810324,541048002887,2
03/03/20222595215684,9923135348286,87
04/03/20221365303737,12833911984,75
07/03/20223394864876,7527126876792,62
08/03/2022943002380,051565503759,05
09/03/20221477544418,231467253900,5
10/03/2022773954409,6429124297539,43
11/03/20221354053177,61050013006,1
14/03/20221120072061550952,48
15/03/2022930251803,51831351895,11
16/03/2022059353527,17053333216,33
17/03/2022726171564,181662433765,15
18/03/20222056433366,05755503353,87
21/03/2022418501104,272522317,43
22/03/20222188585330,741265103954,17
23/03/2022440002457,221106816640,38
24/03/2022036482252,64041472589,39
25/03/202228118577222,1000
28/03/20222800479,521250963088,69
29/03/2022423001440,03322141913971,61
30/03/2022753003282,82431611976,57
31/03/20221472104424,0641091676,53
01/04/202241501914,561554813348,34
04/04/2022000040042582,98
05/04/202223136798709,421477564994,09
06/04/2022530651896,622277172,02
07/04/20221990665497,621420258,51
08/04/20222076024397851993022,7
11/04/2022000141650948,75
12/04/2022041002327,1601408804,25
13/04/20221040232237,0961148645,67
14/04/20222898955474,92078554387,8
19/04/20221759123139,86000
20/04/20221235511849,722266693487,22
21/04/20221993484825,4431400727,72
22/04/20222146332318,3571446729,22
25/04/20221227751394,72843292173,16
26/04/20221228761448,35521481092,04
27/04/20222172603596,63780389,22
28/04/20221749412399,35526501313,87
29/04/2022942922077,7651440704,3
02/05/20221549312374,77850062435,42
03/05/202221533745,191255312703
04/05/2022567153276,9281718848,18
05/05/20221150832472,8822151877461,37
06/05/2022743192094,28640001964
09/05/20221237411833,84110,5
10/05/2022953212575,36562904915114,19
11/05/2022000929591573,3
12/05/2022988504629,44521501140,36
13/05/2022832891716,861253282806,26
16/05/202271894985,45943802304,32
17/05/20221236801895,571340272105,72
18/05/20221485664362,66731061593,07
19/05/20221635851776,7371739874,54
20/05/2022732941619,331459042973,84
23/05/20222660332,9753092728,83
24/05/202221500766,551892967,76
25/05/2022732811650,01000
26/05/2022735651783,21851052587,72
27/05/20221136731850,4631350680,81
30/05/20221041532123,8427159178249,78
31/05/20221777834093,861676173997,4
01/06/20221036601935,411237001966,92
02/06/20221138202013,93633335,05
03/06/20221678124129,421891574854,13
06/06/20221123421239,851236261939,91
07/06/20220001243652389,4
08/06/202215002801354483098,28
09/06/20222274234170,98000
10/06/202230152368052,23210153,48
13/06/202223123906167,74000
14/06/20222565271,99432252311347,09
15/06/2022827481460,011761273423,77
16/06/202223104765523,991135991944,54
17/06/202235158607663,551271753503,55
20/06/2022027001283,040103755098,28
21/06/2022057122768,040126026332,51
22/06/2022038872002,97031641638,64
23/06/20222138821993,0281385719,51
24/06/20221053192668,5441350681,75
27/06/20221957752875,3751733872,57
28/06/2022830481504,83567280,67
29/06/2022623031134,4625101515037,94
30/06/20222684094125,461028531413,09

 

