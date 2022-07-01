H1 2022 update on Pixium Vision’s liquidity agreement with Gilbert Dupont
Paris, July 1, 2022 – 18:00 CEST - Under the liquidity agreement signed between Pixium Vision and Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2022:
- Number of shares: 114,953
- Cash position: 49,058.11 €
During H1 2022, the total trades were as follow:
|BUY
|720,204 shares
|443,320.86 €
|1,472 trades
|SELL
|696,678 shares
|435,150.69 €
|1,310 trades
It is specified that as of December 31, 2021, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 91,427
- Cash position: 57,228.28 €
As a reminder, the liquidity agreement was initially granted with the following means:
- Number of shares: 0
- Cash position: 300,000 €
Contacts
|Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer investors@pixium-vision.com
|Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49
|Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31
ABOUT PIXIUM VISION
Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period.
Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renown academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.
For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr
Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision
www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision
Disclaimer
This press release, implicitly or expressly, contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pixium Vision and its business. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to be materially different from the results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Pixium Vision issues this press release as at this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pixium Vision to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to section 3 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document, which was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.20-0350 on 24 April 2020, and which can be viewed on the websites of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers - “AMF” (www.amf-france.org) and Pixium Vision (www.pixium-vision.com) and in the Financial Report for the 2020 financial year (Appendix 1), available free of charge on the Pixium Vision website (www.pixium-vision.com)
APPENDIX H1 2022
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de transactions
|Nombre de titres
|Capitaux en
EUR
|TOTAL
|1 472
|720 204
|443 320,86
|1 310
|696 678
|435 150,69
|03/01/2022
|16
|10376
|8472
|15
|8204
|6823,27
|04/01/2022
|4
|391
|319,45
|22
|7556
|6314,55
|05/01/2022
|0
|8180
|6885,92
|0
|2000
|1740
|06/01/2022
|7
|3179
|2585,48
|19
|8428
|6957,31
|07/01/2022
|11
|6265
|5226,26
|8
|4267
|3612,02
|10/01/2022
|20
|6091
|5062,23
|4
|3024
|2545
|11/01/2022
|7
|2236
|1842,24
|11
|5862
|4902,39
|12/01/2022
|22
|9788
|8010,5
|15
|3235
|2714,81
|13/01/2022
|10
|5375
|4333,33
|15
|6822
|5547,65
|14/01/2022
|37
|7482
|5978,87
|16
|5585
|4501,51
|17/01/2022
|6
|2649
|2101,98
|15
|7279
|5851,59
|18/01/2022
|26
|6774
|5372,46
|18
|5493
|4386,16
|19/01/2022
|0
|9257
|7230,64
|0
|5188
|4130,69
|20/01/2022
|18
|7312
|5609,04
|12
|5108
|3941,33
|21/01/2022
|0
|7225
|5475,11
|0
|7120
|5433,27
|24/01/2022
|0
|7548
|5575,71
|0
|3000
|2256
|25/01/2022
|6
|2448
|1765,25
|8
|4501
|3290,68
|26/01/2022
|11
|6733
|4828,23
|14
|5564
|4072,85
|27/01/2022
|0
|3000
|2280
|0
|26614
|20383,66
|28/01/2022
|28
|16291
|12068,37
|30
|13827
|10682,74
|31/01/2022
|11
|7933
|5541,2
|8
|5025
|3548,66
|01/02/2022
|0
|3559
|2455,71
|0
|7866
|5511,71
|02/02/2022
|3
|2000
|1420
|20
|5967
|4268,79
|03/02/2022
|16
|4030
|2839,94
|7
|2455
|1746
|04/02/2022
|14
|4975
|3480,51
|12
|3463
|2431,03
|07/02/2022
|3
|1338
|935,26
|8
|3311
|2327,63
|08/02/2022
|0
|0
|0
|35
|9576
|6903,34
|09/02/2022
|0
|6287
|4638,55
|0
|1000
|740
|10/02/2022
|19
|8661
|6307,81
|5
|3261
|2404,01
|11/02/2022
|15
|4850
|3448,35
|10
|8800
|6346,56
|14/02/2022
|0
|11414
|8140,46
|0
|6015
|4318,77
|15/02/2022
|21
|12121
|8659,24
|32
|18043
|13048,7
|16/02/2022
|5
|3359
|2419,49
|9
|3314
|2400,33
|17/02/2022
|22
|10895
|7854,21
|9
|4692
|3413,9
|18/02/2022
|20
|10872
|7679,98
|5
|2600
|1867,58
|21/02/2022
|18
|8852
|6060,08
|7
|3727
|2590,27
|22/02/2022
|18
|7230
|4759,51
|11
|6503
|4363,51
|23/02/2022
|20
|11870
|7777,22
|8
|4802
|3184,69
|24/02/2022
|22
|11696
|7119,36
|4
|790
|481,98
|25/02/2022
|1
|1
|0,59
|25
|18045
|11388,2
|28/02/2022
|10
|4450
|2849,34
|5
|1354
|869,95
|01/03/2022
|23
|11417
|7198,42
|5
|3868
|2530,06
|02/03/2022
|26
|17358
|10324,54
|10
|4800
|2887,2
|03/03/2022
|25
|9521
|5684,99
|23
|13534
|8286,87
|04/03/2022
|13
|6530
|3737,12
|8
|3391
|1984,75
|07/03/2022
|33
|9486
|4876,75
|27
|12687
|6792,62
|08/03/2022
|9
|4300
|2380,05
|15
|6550
|3759,05
|09/03/2022
|14
|7754
|4418,23
|14
|6725
|3900,5
|10/03/2022
|7
|7395
|4409,64
|29
|12429
|7539,43
|11/03/2022
|13
|5405
|3177,6
|10
|5001
|3006,1
|14/03/2022
|1
|1200
|720
|6
|1550
|952,48
|15/03/2022
|9
|3025
|1803,51
|8
|3135
|1895,11
|16/03/2022
|0
|5935
|3527,17
|0
|5333
|3216,33
|17/03/2022
|7
|2617
|1564,18
|16
|6243
|3765,15
|18/03/2022
|20
|5643
|3366,05
|7
|5550
|3353,87
|21/03/2022
|4
|1850
|1104,27
|2
|522
|317,43
|22/03/2022
|21
|8858
|5330,74
|12
|6510
|3954,17
|23/03/2022
|4
|4000
|2457,2
|21
|10681
|6640,38
|24/03/2022
|0
|3648
|2252,64
|0
|4147
|2589,39
|25/03/2022
|28
|11857
|7222,1
|0
|0
|0
|28/03/2022
|2
|800
|479,52
|12
|5096
|3088,69
|29/03/2022
|4
|2300
|1440,03
|32
|21419
|13971,61
|30/03/2022
|7
|5300
|3282,82
|4
|3161
|1976,57
|31/03/2022
|14
|7210
|4424,06
|4
|1091
|676,53
|01/04/2022
|4
|1501
|914,56
|15
|5481
|3348,34
|04/04/2022
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4004
|2582,98
|05/04/2022
|23
|13679
|8709,42
|14
|7756
|4994,09
|06/04/2022
|5
|3065
|1896,62
|2
|277
|172,02
|07/04/2022
|19
|9066
|5497,62
|1
|420
|258,51
|08/04/2022
|20
|7602
|4397
|8
|5199
|3022,7
|11/04/2022
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1650
|948,75
|12/04/2022
|0
|4100
|2327,16
|0
|1408
|804,25
|13/04/2022
|10
|4023
|2237,09
|6
|1148
|645,67
|14/04/2022
|28
|9895
|5474,9
|20
|7855
|4387,8
|19/04/2022
|17
|5912
|3139,86
|0
|0
|0
|20/04/2022
|12
|3551
|1849,72
|22
|6669
|3487,22
|21/04/2022
|19
|9348
|4825,44
|3
|1400
|727,72
|22/04/2022
|21
|4633
|2318,35
|7
|1446
|729,22
|25/04/2022
|12
|2775
|1394,72
|8
|4329
|2173,16
|26/04/2022
|12
|2876
|1448,35
|5
|2148
|1092,04
|27/04/2022
|21
|7260
|3596,6
|3
|780
|389,22
|28/04/2022
|17
|4941
|2399,35
|5
|2650
|1313,87
|29/04/2022
|9
|4292
|2077,76
|5
|1440
|704,3
|02/05/2022
|15
|4931
|2374,77
|8
|5006
|2435,42
|03/05/2022
|2
|1533
|745,19
|12
|5531
|2703
|04/05/2022
|5
|6715
|3276,92
|8
|1718
|848,18
|05/05/2022
|11
|5083
|2472,88
|22
|15187
|7461,37
|06/05/2022
|7
|4319
|2094,28
|6
|4000
|1964
|09/05/2022
|12
|3741
|1833,84
|1
|1
|0,5
|10/05/2022
|9
|5321
|2575,36
|56
|29049
|15114,19
|11/05/2022
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2959
|1573,3
|12/05/2022
|9
|8850
|4629,44
|5
|2150
|1140,36
|13/05/2022
|8
|3289
|1716,86
|12
|5328
|2806,26
|16/05/2022
|7
|1894
|985,45
|9
|4380
|2304,32
|17/05/2022
|12
|3680
|1895,57
|13
|4027
|2105,72
|18/05/2022
|14
|8566
|4362,66
|7
|3106
|1593,07
|19/05/2022
|16
|3585
|1776,73
|7
|1739
|874,54
|20/05/2022
|7
|3294
|1619,33
|14
|5904
|2973,84
|23/05/2022
|2
|660
|332,9
|7
|5309
|2728,83
|24/05/2022
|2
|1500
|766,5
|5
|1892
|967,76
|25/05/2022
|7
|3281
|1650,01
|0
|0
|0
|26/05/2022
|7
|3565
|1783,21
|8
|5105
|2587,72
|27/05/2022
|11
|3673
|1850,46
|3
|1350
|680,81
|30/05/2022
|10
|4153
|2123,84
|27
|15917
|8249,78
|31/05/2022
|17
|7783
|4093,86
|16
|7617
|3997,4
|01/06/2022
|10
|3660
|1935,41
|12
|3700
|1966,92
|02/06/2022
|11
|3820
|2013,9
|3
|633
|335,05
|03/06/2022
|16
|7812
|4129,42
|18
|9157
|4854,13
|06/06/2022
|11
|2342
|1239,85
|12
|3626
|1939,91
|07/06/2022
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4365
|2389,4
|08/06/2022
|1
|500
|280
|13
|5448
|3098,28
|09/06/2022
|22
|7423
|4170,98
|0
|0
|0
|10/06/2022
|30
|15236
|8052,23
|2
|101
|53,48
|13/06/2022
|23
|12390
|6167,74
|0
|0
|0
|14/06/2022
|2
|565
|271,99
|43
|22523
|11347,09
|15/06/2022
|8
|2748
|1460,01
|17
|6127
|3423,77
|16/06/2022
|23
|10476
|5523,99
|11
|3599
|1944,54
|17/06/2022
|35
|15860
|7663,55
|12
|7175
|3503,55
|20/06/2022
|0
|2700
|1283,04
|0
|10375
|5098,28
|21/06/2022
|0
|5712
|2768,04
|0
|12602
|6332,51
|22/06/2022
|0
|3887
|2002,97
|0
|3164
|1638,64
|23/06/2022
|21
|3882
|1993,02
|8
|1385
|719,51
|24/06/2022
|10
|5319
|2668,54
|4
|1350
|681,75
|27/06/2022
|19
|5775
|2875,37
|5
|1733
|872,57
|28/06/2022
|8
|3048
|1504,8
|3
|567
|280,67
|29/06/2022
|6
|2303
|1134,46
|25
|10151
|5037,94
|30/06/2022
|26
|8409
|4125,46
|10
|2853
|1413,09
Attachment