Ludovic Oster is appointed Director of Human Resources

of Vallourec Group

Meudon (France), 1 July 2022 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Ludovic Oster as Group Human Resources Director. He will take up his position on 4 July 2022 and join the Executive Committee.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec said:

"I am delighted to welcome Ludovic to the Group and the Executive Committee. With his solid experience in change management, in organizational transformation processes, he will be a great asset to Vallourec at a key stage of its development".

François Curie will leave the Group at the end of the year after a transition period for those transformation projects for which he is responsible.

Biography

After graduating from Skema Business School (formerly ESC Lille), Ludovic began his career in 1993 with the automotive supplier Delphi, where he held various positions in human resources, both operational and functional, in France and the United States. He then joined the Valeo Group in 1999 to support a major acquisition and to deploy and optimize employee involvement processes, particularly in the US, Spain, and Germany. Ludovic Oster then took on operational Human Resources functions for divisions and branches, based in Spain and France, contributing to the improvement of their performance in a highly competitive international context. In 2008, he joined the Norbert Dentressangle Group, where he became a member of the Board in 2014, as Director of Human Resources. In this position, Ludovic Oster supported the group's strong international growth by strengthening and structuring the Human Resources function. Following the acquisition of Norbert Dentressangle by XPO Logistics in 2015, he contributed to change management by implementing transformation and organizational evolution processes, in line with the group's ambitions. Since August 2018, he has been Human Resources Director of the Elior Group where he contributed to the implementation of the group's strategy, particularly through the alignment and commitment of teams, the development of human resources and organizational efficiency.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec common share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com



Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler



Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50



heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com





