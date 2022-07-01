The Global Radar Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 15.07 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radar Sensors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112294/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the radar sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of drones in numerous applications, government regulations for vehicle safety, and the growing adoption of radar sensors in several applications.

The radar sensors market analysis includes application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The radar sensors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Aerospace and defense

• Industrial

• Others



By Product

• Non-imaging sensors

• Imaging sensors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of the high-resolution radar imaging sensor as one of the prime reasons driving the radar sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in autonomous cars and the growing adoption of sensor fusion technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on radar sensors market covers the following areas:

• Radar sensors market sizing

• Radar sensors market forecast

• Radar sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radar sensors market vendors that include Ainstein Inc., Arbe, Banner Engineering Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Infineon Technologies AG, InnoSenT GmbH, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, S.m.s Smart Microwave Sensors GmbH, Sivers Semiconductors AB, Steradian Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Vayyar Imaging Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the radar sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

