Pet Care Robots Market to Garner USD 3.65 Billion by 2030, states new Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global pet care robots market generated USD 1.41 billion in 2021, and is expected to garner USD 3.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. Presenting thorough analysis and detailed explanation of each and every aspect of the market in 234 pages, the report becomes a rich source of information with 314 tables and 158 figures. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key segments, market estimations, region- & country-wise share, drivers & opportunities, and leading market players.

Along with offering an extensive analysis of market share and estimations, the research highlights the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the global pet care robots market size. This information is helpful to devise strategies and achieve the growth during the post-pandemic period and the following years.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.41 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 3.65 billion CAGR 11.2% No. of Pages 234 Tables 314 Figures 158 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in awareness about animal welfare and well-being The penetration of robotic technology to tackle health issues of pets Opportunities The introduction of internet of things (IoT) technology for pet care Steady increase in adoption of health tracking solutions for pets

The report offers a detailed account of driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities lying in the global pet care robots market. Rise in awareness about animal welfare and well-being along with the penetration of robotic technology to tackle health issues of pets drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in expenditure on pet care products by owners is a major factor that supplements the market growth. On the other hand, lack of knowledge about robotic monitoring solutions for pet care restrains the market growth up to certain extent.

Outlining the potential opportunities in the pet care robots industry, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The introduction of internet of things (IoT) technology for pet care and steady increase in adoption of health tracking solutions for pets present potential opportunities for the market.”

The report provides an extensive analysis of key segments of the global pet care robots market. This information is valuable in determining the performance of key segments and their sub-segments, and estimations will help in deciding the future course of action. Key segments evaluated in the report are product type, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the report bifurcates the market into stationary robot and movable robot. Based on distribution channel, the research further classifies the market into online and offline. Based on application, the research sub-segments the market into video recording & monitoring, pet feeding, pet entertainment, and self-cleaning.

Based on region, the report sub-divides the global pet care robots market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the analysis in the report, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, and will continue to dominate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in number of pet lovers in the region, availability of wide distribution network for robotic products, and rise in expenditure on pets. However, Asia-Pacific region will grow steadily over the course of forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of robotics for various pet care activities including pet entertainment, pet feeding, and others. Moreover, the emergence of IoT technologies such as robotic video monitoring, automated robots for control and defense, and others also contributes toward the regional growth.

Through tabular and graphical representations, the research analyzes each aforementioned segment and sub-segment on the basis of regions and their respective countries. This information can be referred for determining the strategies to be adopted and steps to be taken before entering any regional market. For expanding the pet care robots market share, these insights prove to be the most valuable.

The report outlines the competitive scenario of the global pet care robots market in a detailed manner. The portfolio and detailed information about the leading market players such as RobotShop Inc., Pawly, Smartpaw, Pebby Corporation, Pawbo, Whisker, Pumpkii, Rocki, Guru IOT, and Petsafe are mentioned in the research. The report offers insights on product portfolio and primary competitors of market players. These insights are helpful for investors in determining the investment feasibility.

