New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Recycling Industry"
Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach US$65.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Electronics recycling is set to experience increasing attention across countries as a result of rising electronic waste or e-waste. The future of electronics recycling is anticipated be significantly influenced by ongoing changes such as technological advancements and consumer inclination towards advanced products that is shortening the replacement cycle and generating significant volumes of electronic waste. The recycling technology depends heavily on a number of aspects like manufacturing approaches, purchasing behavior and use of electronics. The e-waste recycling industry is anticipated to gain from rising environmental concerns and the need to recover precious metals from e-waste. Other key factors driving the market include favorable government guidelines and regulations for managing e-waste and recycling programs globally; increasing disposable income and purchasing power of people leading to increased spending on varied electronic consumer products; and increasing affordability of consumer electronic devices. The increasing adoption of electronics recycling to refurbish functional components and high-value materials that can be reused in products is expected to drive the market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$32.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$53.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Electronics Recycling market. Recycling of plastic products has tremendous potential to reduce the footprint of plastic. PET, which is among the most widely used recycled plastics and accounts for most of soda and water bottles, can be converted to various types of products from automotive parts to polyester fabrics.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2026
The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is expected to account for maximum share in the electronic waste recycle market, as well as retain its leadership position owing to fast growth and implementation of e-waste recycling solutions, software, systems, and platforms in various industry verticals, including security, automotive, marketing, healthcare, retail, IT and communications, manufacturing, and agriculture. Additionally, market growth in the region is propelled by increased adoption of e-waste recycling technologies pertaining to data mining, as well as image and speech recognition.
Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026
The insatiable desire for electronic devices and mushrooming streams of next-generation items, from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators and displays, has resulted in burgeoning volumes of e-waste. The surge in demand for consumer electronics and rising amount of e-waste are poised to highlight the need for recyclers. Another factor that is likely to help the industry is growing security and privacy concerns. With important data stored in smartphones, laptops, tablets or other electronic devices, various consumers are reluctant to discard them without wiping out the information. These concerns are driving a large number of customers to recycling service providers to collect their devices and securely wiping out the data. In the global Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$35.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends
Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation
Appears Transitory
Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways
to Deal with COVID-19
YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical
Devices: 2020 Vs 2019.3
Electronics Recycling: An Introduction
E-Waste Industry on Rise
Types of E-Waste
Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and
Electronic Equipment
E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model
Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities
Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health
E-Waste Statistics
Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020
Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics
Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P
Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019
E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries
Key Market Challenges
E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities
Outlook
Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling
Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million)
for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Developing Countries to Drive Growth
Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World
Competition
eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market
Startup Companies Gain Attention
Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business
Recent Market Activity
Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-
Scrap Recycling Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents
Growth Opportunities
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for
2018 and 2022
Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste
Lying in Landfills
Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate
Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends
Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling
Turning Electronic Waste into Power
Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals
Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity
Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal
Waste Management Apps
AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling
Challenges
Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume
of E-Waste Generated
Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products
Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers
Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation
Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics
Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling
Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell
Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End
-Use Sector: 2021E
Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination
Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a
Key Challenge
Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste
Management
Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of
Electronics Products
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
High Smartphone Penetration Provides Business Opportunities for
Recyclers
Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States
Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United States: 2015-2022E
Increasing Awareness about Electronics Recycling Boosts
Industry Growth
Companies and Organizations Focus on E-Waste Management
Regulatory Overview
US Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste
CANADA
Market Overview
JAPAN
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
CHINA
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
E-Waste Imports
Stringent Regulations Propel Recyclers to Integrate Recycling
Devices
Chinese Government Passes China WEEE
EUROPE
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select European
Countries
FRANCE
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Household Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Collected
in the UK in ?000 Metric Tons: 2015-2019
SPAIN
RUSSIA
Market Overview
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
E-Waste Generated by Select Countries in Asia in Kilo Tons: 2019
Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste in Asia-Pacifi
AUSTRALIA
Electronics Recycling Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/
