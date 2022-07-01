New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW
Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach US$76.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Globally, the popularity of denim is growing. Denim jeans can be worn on various social and official occasions, and have also demonstrated their capability to transcend beyond age and gender barriers. The growing interest towards a casual look is fueling the sales in the market. Rising number of women joining workforce, rapid rates of urbanization, westernization of lifestyles in emerging economies, and rising fashion consciousness are factors propelling growth in the global market for denim jeans. Recent popularity of colored denims and launch of newer styles expanded the range of products that are available under this category. Additionally, jeans are also being considered ideal for various special occasions, apart from casual wear, including formal attire as work wear. All these factors are together buoying growth and also generating renewed interest in the category. Growing penetration of casual wear in the workplace, coupled with rising employment of the young generation have been auguring well for the global denim apparels market. The market is further propelled by the growth in the premium denim jeans segment. Aggressive promotions of innovatively styled denim garments are further driving growth in the jeans segment.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$60.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Denim Jeans market. The popularity of online sales channels is driven by a growing number of consumers using the Internet to browse various websites and indulge in web based shopping. In addition, ability of online stores to offer less expensive products in comparison to physical formats of these stores, along with eliminating the requirement of dealing with queues and crowds is driving consumers towards online retail purchases. Offering a wide array of brands, speciality stores attract customers employing strategic marketing initiatives as well as merchandising.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026
The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US represents the biggest consumer of denim jeans worldwide and has the largest per capita consumer of jeans in the world. Increasing disposable income levels, higher fashion consciousness, and the shift towards casual dressing in the workplace are some of the major factors driving demand for denim jeans in these regions. A major portion of future growth in the denim jeans market is likely to emanate from developing nations such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, among others. Factors such as influence of westernization and urbanization, increase in the number of women joining workforce and rising fashion consciousness among consumers are expected to propel growth in the global denim jeans market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19: Industry Impact Trends during the Year 2020
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA,
EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select
Export Market (Jan-June 2020)
Pandemic and the Growing Demand for Comfortable Jeans
Focus on Sustainability on the Rise
Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register
Increasing Adoption
Denim Fabrics: A Primer
Standard Weights of Denim Fabrics Measured in Ounces per Square
Yard, Grams per Running Meter, and Grams per Square Meter
Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim
History of Denim Jeans
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
World Denim Jeans Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA,
Africa, Middle East, Canada, Europe, and Japan
A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape
China: Leading Denim Weaver
India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production
Increasing the Sustainability of Denim
Competitive Landscape
World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available
Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans
Recent Market Activity
Denim Jeans - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term
Growth of Denim Jeans Market
Expanding Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for
the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Large Base of Millennials
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2021E
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Developing Countries: 2021E
Rising Living Standards
Latest Denim Jeans Trends based on Demographics
Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion
in Denim Jeans Market
Global Apparel Sale (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
Men?s and Women?s Wear
Global Apparel Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption by Geographic Region
Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19
Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim,
Accelerates Market Growth
Consumption to Remain Stable
What Denim Jeans Styles Trending Now?
Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal
Style Maintains Growth Momentum
World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by
Consumer
World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned
by Consumer
Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption
Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well
Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %)
Denim vs Sweatpants: Y2K Themes Seen Impacting the Market
Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear
Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing
Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue
Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles
Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain
Sluggish
Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market
Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
Denim Trends based on Size
Jeans Manufacturing: A Significant Detrimental Influence on the
Environment
Denim Jeans, a Non Desirable Investment for Climate Change
Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and
Sustainable Denims
Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative
Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability
Acknowledging the ?Green? & ?Sustainability? Trends, Denim
Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production
Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues
Growing E-commerce Prospects
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,
2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales
Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards E-commerce Growth
Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators
Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women?s Jeans Sales
Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
A Review of Select Denim Innovations
Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector
New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric
Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market
Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment
Issues & Challenges
Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes
Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market
Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
