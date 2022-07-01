New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Flexible Electronics Market to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2026



Flexible electronics is a technology that allows fabrication of electronic circuits on flexible substrates, thus making them bendable and stretchable. Flexible electronics is a progressive technology that aims to facilitate development of electronic systems in folded, curved, rolled, bent and stretched designs, while addressing the issues and challenges persisting in manufacture of miniature, compact and portable devices. Initially perceived as a futuristic concept, flexible electronics is gradually making its presence felt in various application markets. .Flexible electronics integrate flexible passive components and active components in electronic system processing and are made in various forms such as displays, batteries, sensors, memory and photovoltaics (PV) among others. With the exception of the substrate itself, which needs to be flexible, flexible electronics can be manufactured by using similar materials and components as used for rigid large-area electronics. Flexible electronics generally use ultra-thin and ultra-light substrates such as plastic films, glass, metal foils, and fabrics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period. Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.1% CAGR to reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.8% share of the global Flexible Electronics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2026



The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 15.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Large-scale governmental R&D funding programs in countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and the EU along with sustained R&D efforts from research entities and electronics & material technologies enterprises is poised to drive momentum in the market. On the other hand, increased emphasis on low-footprint, ultra-thin, low-volume materials in electronics manufacturing, and expected proliferation of next generation technologies such as wearables, smart healthcare products, and advanced PV platforms would steer momentum in the market. The market would remain a key beneficiary to increased appetite among electronics manufacturers towards enhancing design and functionality of smartphones, tablets and TVs with unique flexible solutions. At the same time, flexible electronics stand to benefit from growing interest in `Smart` concepts such as `Smart City`, `Smart Home`, `Smart Building`, and `Smart Factory`, all of which leverage a sensor-driven, inter-connected Internet of Things (IoT) environment encompassing various electronic solutions lounging in the building or area. The IoT environment typically requires low-power and low-footprint electronic solutions with extended battery life and economical and eco-friendly operation. Flexible electronics can fully suffice these requirements to be a highly viable platform for IoT roll out programs.



Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2026



Consumer electronics constitutes the largest end-use sector for flexible electronics, primarily because of increased use of flexible displays in the thriving product markets of smartphones, tablets, and LED and OLED TVs. At the same time, increased consumer penchant for wearable devices such as smart watches and smart glasses is steering demand for flexible electronics within the consumer electronics segment. Wearables, finding use in healthcare, fitness and activity monitoring applications for monitoring health, tracking heart rate, sleep, and physical activity and also for infotainment applications, are expected to be the primary device category for future growth of flexible electronics. Consumer Electronics end-use segment is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$29.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 19.9% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Consumer Electronics segment, accounting for 35.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 23.6% over the analysis period, to reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured) -

3M Company

BASF SE

Blue Spark Technologies

BrightVolt, Inc.

Cymbet Corporation

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

E Ink Holdings, Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Plastic Logic Germany

Pragmatic Printing Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial

Electronics

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Printed Electronics to Have Short-term Dip Owing to Covid-19

Flexible Electronics Open Up Innumerable Opportunities for

Healthcare Wearables

Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude

Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics

Application Segments

End-Use Sectors

Recent Market Activity

Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market

Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Flexible Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable

Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices

Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics

Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents

New Opportunities

Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend

Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics

Market

Global Displays Market by Type (2018 & 2024): Percentage

Breakdown of Dollar Shipments for Conventional Displays and

Flexible Displays

Global Flexible Displays Market by Application: 2019

OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment

Global Flexible Display Market by Type: 2019

E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates

Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for

Future Market Prospects

Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics

Global Smarphone Shipments by Display Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global Smartphone Flexible Displays Market by Type (2022):

Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Curved & Bendable

and Foldable Displays

Global Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2010-2021

Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets

Opportunity Indicator: Global PC Shipments (In Million Units)

for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive

Demand

Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the

Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

Global Medical Devices Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2000, 2023 & 2025

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

Global Wearables Shipments (in Million Units): 2014-2022

Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries

Market

Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut

Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs

Well for Market Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Power Market

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Power Market: Solar PV Installed

Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology

Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology

Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and

Stretchable Electronic Devices



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronic Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronic Displays by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Electronic Displays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Batteries by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Batteries by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Components by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Medical & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Medical & Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Defense & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Defense & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Advancements in Electronics Manufacturing Present Growth

Opportunities

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic, Flexible Electronics Set for Bigger

Role in the Healthcare Sector

Defense Department Exhibits Growing Interest in Flexible

Electronics

NASA Eyes Flexible Printed Circuits for Future Missions

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical &

Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Flexible Displays: The Dominant Market Segment

Rising Wearable Technology Adoption Pushes Demand for Flexible

Electronics

Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical &

Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical &

Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical &

Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Flexible Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare,

Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays,

Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronic Displays, Batteries and Other Components for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flexible Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical & Healthcare, Defense &

Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Flexible Electronics by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power,

Medical & Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Flexible Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical &

Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace and Other Applications for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Flexible Electronics by Component - Electronic

Displays, Batteries and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flexible

Electronics by Component - Electronic Displays, Batteries and

Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Flexible

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442624/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________