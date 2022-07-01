New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Beds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436910/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Hospital Beds Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Beds estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Relief segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $928.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Hospital Beds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$928.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$605.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Pediatric Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Pediatric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$452.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 118 Featured) -

ArjoHuntleigh AB

Besco Medical

Famed ywiec

Gendron, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment

Joerns Healthcare LLC

Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Linet, spol.s r.o.

Malvestio Group

Medline Industries, Inc

Missaglia Spa

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Savion Industries

Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment

Stryker Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436910/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Healthcare Sector Remains Mixed

Inexorable Rise in COVID-19 Cases Exhausts Supplies of Critical

Medical Equipment and Hospital Beds

Global Hospital Beds Per 1000 People as of May-2020

Triaging: A Relevant Strategy to Address Resource Shortage

With Governments Easing Lockdowns, Risk of Second Wave of

COVID-19 Infections Looms Ahead

Hospital Beds - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Hospital Beds: A Critical Part of Patient Care Environment

Outlook

Emerging Markets Drive Future Growth Opportunities

Factors Driving Growth by Bed type

Factors Influencing Demand for Beds: (Rating on a 1-10 Scale)

Electric Beds Witness Stronger Growth

Hospital Bed Density Worldwide: A Review

Need for New Hospital Constructions to Drive Demand

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Global Pandemics

Contribute to Demand

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per

Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Efficient and Cost-Effective Hospital Bed Design Continues to

Gain R&D Focus

Competitive Landscape

Hospital Beds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Cases of COVID-19 Galvanize Demand for Smart Hospital Beds

Smart Beds Bring in a Transition to Healthcare Standards

Players Focus on Advanced Technologies for Improved

Functionalities

Select Innovations

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Safety Features Gain Significance in Bed Designing

Focus Grows on Beds Designed for Home Care

Manufacturers Focus on Designing Beds with Additional Features

for Bariatric Patients

Birthing Beds Equipped with New Features to Ensure Safe and

Easy Delivery

Rise in HAPU Incidence Results in Growing Emphasis on Pressure

Relief Beds

Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Most Traveled Destinations for Medical Procedures in Emerging

Markets and Cost Savings Compared to the US

Comparative Procedure Costs: US vs India, Thailand, Singapore

(In US$ Million)

Growing Focus on Outpatient Care to Impact Bed Demand

Stylish and Adjustable Beds: An Evolving Area of Interest

Rise in Preference for Support Surface Versatility

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Burgeoning Geriatric Population Demand Greater Clinical Care

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-

2025) & (2045-2050)

Growth in Obesity Numbers Drive Demand for Bariatric Beds

World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese

Population for Leading Ten Countries

Growing Burden of Obesity Worldwide: Obesity as a % of Total

Healthcare Expenditure Across Select Countries:2020-2050

Increase in Birth Rate and Pediatric Population Offers

Opportunities

Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Medical Beds

Types of Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Electric Beds

On the Basis of Specialty Functions

General Purpose Beds

Birthing Beds

Pediatric Beds

Bariatric Beds

Pressure-Relief Beds



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

General Purpose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for General Purpose by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for General Purpose by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure Relief by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pressure Relief by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Relief by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pediatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pediatric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pediatric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Birthing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Birthing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Birthing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Intensive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Intensive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Intensive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intensive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Intensive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Intensive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semi-Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Semi-Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Semi-Electric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

COVID-19 Triggers Massive Surge in Demand

COVID-19 Triggers Massive Surge in Demand

Cumulative Rate of COVID-19 Associated Hospitalizations (per

100, 000 Population) in the US by Age Group: June 2020

Elective Procedure Volumes to Take Time to Reach Pre-COVID Levels

Large Hospitals Account for More ICU Beds

Number of Hospitals in the US by Type: 2019

Growth in Outpatient Services and Impact on Hospitals Beds

Innovations Spur Replacement Sales

Pricing and Replacement Cycle for Hospital Beds

Adjustable Beds Garner Interest

Aging Population: Long Term Growth Driver

US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over the Years

2005-2025

Assisted Living Influences Demand for Nursing Home Beds

Rising Obesity Levels Spur Demand for Specialty Beds

Age-Adjusted Obesity and Severe Obesity Prevalence in the

United States, 1999-2000 through 2017-2018

Rise in Number of Pediatric Patients Lead to Demand for

Pediatric Beds

Growth in Home Care Services Supports Demand

Competitive Scenario

Hill-Rom Dominates Hospital Beds Market

Product Innovations (Industry ?Firsts?) from Hill-Rom

US Community Hospitals

Number of Hospitals in Intensive Care Beds in the US Community

Hospitals: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose,

Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Technology -

Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Outbreak & Graying Population Spur Growth

Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan: 2010, 2020, and

2025

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Technology -

Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Covid-19 Impacts Demand for Hospital Beds

Large Population & Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive

Future Growth

Licensed Beds in China (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Number of Available Beds in Public and Private Hospitals

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Technology -

Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Hospital Beds Per 1000 People in Select European Countries as

of May 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic Disrupts the Demand-Supply Equation for

Hospital Beds in Europe

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and

Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Sharp Surge in Demand Amid COVID-19 Scare

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General

Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Type - Non-Intensive and Intensive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Type -

Non-Intensive and Intensive Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Intensive and

Intensive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Technology - Manual, Electric and

Semi-Electric - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Manual, Electric and Semi-Electric Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual,

Electric and Semi-Electric for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Hospital Beds Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Pressure Grows Due to High Occupancy Rates

Demand for Residential and Nursing Beds on Rise

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Beds by Segment - General Purpose, Pressure Relief,

Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Hospital Beds by Segment -

General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other

Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Beds by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for General Purpose,

Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing and Other Segments for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05436910/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________