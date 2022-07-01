New York, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prebiotics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05379605/?utm_source=GNW

Global Prebiotics Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2026



Prebiotics are soluble, non-digestible fibers that play a vital role in supporting growth of helpful bacteria in the large intestine. Research has indicated the positive role of prebiotics on the microbiome, offering benefits in terms of digestive health, immune health and management of cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Examples of foods rich in prebiotic soluble fiber include onions, garlic, Jerusalem artichoke, asparagus, chicory root, and lupini beans. Growth in the global market is driven by myriad health and wellness benefits offered by prebiotics, and increasing consumer awareness on nutrition and health. The rising awareness among individuals regarding the significance of higher fiber consumption and good bacteria in the gut to support a healthy digestive and immune system is expected to benefit demand for prebiotic fibers including pectins, inulins, lignans, oligosaccharides, beta-glucans and resistant starches, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prebiotics estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period. Inulin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Europe is a major market for inulin worldwide. Favorable regulatory environment that encourages the use of prebiotic ingredients in foods is expected to encourage adoption of the ingredient on a wide scale in the region. In the US, inulin has gained the GRAS status, which is expected to supports its adoption even in the coming years. Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) is also witnessing demand due to the myriad benefits it offers, such as prevention of the risk of colon cancer, supporting calcium absorption, and enhancing the body`s defense system.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $379.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026



The Prebiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$379.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Aging population, presence of leading manufacturers, high spending power of consumers, focus on preventive healthcare, the desire to stay healthy and maintain active lifestyles as well as foray of European prebiotic ingredient producers into new fields of applications such as snack and meat products represent key growth drivers in the region. Expanding middle class population with high disposable incomes, unpenetrated and underpenetrated nature of the market, aggressive retail marketing, Westernization of food habits, and robust production and consumption of functional foods and beverages represent key growth drivers in the Asia-Pacific region.



Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) Segment to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



In the global Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$647.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$206.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -

Abbott Nutrition

Beghin Meiji S.A.

BENEO-Orafti SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Clasado Biosciences Ltd.

Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A.

Sensus

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Danone SA

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

CPIngredients, LLC

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Kirkman Group, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Nestlé Nutrition

Nexira SAS

Roquette America, Inc.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

FrieslandCampina Domo

Weetabix Limited

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and

Wellness Products

Potential Role of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Prevention &

Treatment of Coronavirus Infections

Manufacturers of Prebiotic Ingredients See Major Opportunities

in the Post-COVID-19 World

Prebiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Prebiotics

Functioning of Prebiotics

Classification of Prebiotic Ingredients

Application Segments of Prebiotics

Prebiotics: Enabling Beneficial Bacteria to Grow and Thrive for

Promoting Gut Health, Brain Health, and Immunity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Inulin: The Largest Prebiotic Ingredient

Food & Beverage End-Use Dominates Prebiotics Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term

Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wide-Ranging Health Benefits of Prebiotics Drive Widespread

Adoption

Improves Gut Microbiota and Digestive Function

Intestinal Consistency, Bowel pH, and Mineral Absorption: Key

Benefits of Prebiotics

Reduces Inflammation and Risk of Heart Diseases

Improves Sleep Patterns and Lower Stress

Aids Weight Loss

Retains Bone Health

Reduces Social Anxiety, Regulate Hormone Levels and Improve Mood

Alleviates Risk of Allergies

Fights Colds, Flu and Cystitis & Maintains Blood Pressure

Other Benefits of Prebiotics Summarized

Long-Term Benefits of Prebiotics Consumption

Prebiotics and Probiotics: Working Together to Improve

Digestive Health

Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Ensuring Good Health

Prebiotics and Probiotics Combination Delivers Superior Human

Digestive System

A Comparison of Probiotics and Prebiotics

Rising Awareness of Brain-Gut Connection and Resultant Focus on

Maintaining Gut Health Drive Demand for Prebiotics

A Look into Health-Boosting Prebiotics Foods

Specific Prebiotics Provide Fiber Devoid of Bloating

Demand for Prebiotics in Foods and Beverages Boosts Market

Expansion

Global Market for Digestive Health Food & Drinks by Ingredient

(in %) for 2020E

Dairy Industry: A Major Consumer of Prebiotic Ingredients

Prebiotic Ingredients in Baked Foods: An Accelerating Trend

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods Supports Market Growth

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$ Million)

for the Years 2020 and 2027

Prebiotic Supplements Consumption Positively Impacts Human Health

Dietary Prebiotics to Improve Sleep Quality

Food Allergies on the Rise: Prebiotics Present a Potential Remedy

Effectiveness of Prebiotics and Probiotics in Treatment and

Post-Treatment Recovery of Cancer Patients Signal Market

Opportunities

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Prebiotics Supplements during Chemotherapy

Role of Probiotics and Prebiotics in Preventing Cancer

Trend towards Higher Fiber Consumption Drives Demand for

Prebiotic Fibers

Percentage Prebiotic Fiber Content in Select Foods

Prebiotics Aid in Colon Cleaning in Children and Help

Intestines to Move Faster

Infant Health Concerns Presents a Strong Business Case for

Prebiotics

Oligosaccharides in Mother?s Milk

Prebiotics in Infant Formula: Need for Further Research

Consumer Inclination towards Well Balanced Diet Augurs Well for

the Market

Growing Prominence of Prebiotics in Weight Management to Spur

Market Growth

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years

2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to

Obesity

Women: An important Consumer Group

Children and Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Antibiotics Usage & Stringent Regulations Drive Importance of

Prebiotics in Animal Feed

Global Feed Production Volume Breakdown by Country (in %) for 2020

Global Feed Production Volume (in Million Metric Tons) by

Species for 2020

Fructans: Widely Researched Prebiotic in Animal Feed

Prebiotics for Poultry Feed Offers Huge Untapped Potential

Milk Oligosaccharides in Pet Food

Global Feed Volume (In Million Metric Tons) for the Years 2014-

2019

Growing Use of Inulin as a Prebiotic

Growing Importance of Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) in Dietary

Supplements

Prebiotic Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Growth

Prebiotics Activate Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice

Newer Applications Set to Benefit Market Expansion in the Long Run

Role of Prebiotics & Probiotics in Influencing Health Outcome

of Fetus

Role of Prebiotics in Immunotherapy-Induced Colitis

Potential Role of Prebiotics in Improving Vascular Function

Prebiotic Clinical Nutrition Products Demand to Surge

Synbiotics: Benefiting from Synergistic Effects of Prebiotics

and Probiotics

Increasing Healthcare Costs and Focus on Preventive Healthcare

to Fuel Growth in Prebiotics Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Macro Factors Influencing Growth in Prebiotics Market

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

An Aging Population

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Factors Restraining Growth in the Prebiotics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inulin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inulin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Inulin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Animal Feed by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Feed by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

United States: A Niche yet Important Market for Prebiotics

COVID-19 Triggers Interest in Immunity Boosting Diet

Increasing Awareness of Prebiotics? Role in Stimulating Growth

of Good Bacteria Drive Healthy Demand

Inulin: A Major Prebiotics Ingredients

Demand Continues to Surge for Gut and Digestive Health

Products, Favoring Prebiotics Market

Fiber Polydextrose, Oligofructose and Inulin: Notable

Prebiotics for Gut and Digestive Health

Prebiotics Maintain Gut Microbiome and Improve Sleep Patterns

Anxiety and Stress Relieving Prebiotics Rise in Demand

Prebiotics for Joint Health: Addressing a Major Health Concern

General Health & Comorbidities: Major Target Areas of Prebiotics

Aging Demographics and Focus on Preventive Healthcare Supports

Market Growth

US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050

North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group:

1975-2050

Booming Functional Foods Market Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Diet Control Remains the Key Goal for Prebiotics

Scientific Evidence: A Must for Success in the Marketplace

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Rising Consumer Interest in Gut Health Products Drive Market

Demand

Popularity of Functional Foods Benefit Market Prospects

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Japan: A Major Market for Prebiotics

Aging Demographics Drive Market Demand

Favorable Regulations Benefit Market Growth

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Rising Popularity of Health Foods and Supplements Drive Growth

Major Products in Prebiotics Market

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Prebiotics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS),

Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS)

and Other Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food &

Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Prebiotics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Food & Beverage,

Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Ingredient - Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides

(GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides

(MOS) and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Prebiotics by Ingredient -

Inulin, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides

(FOS), Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Prebiotics by

Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Inulin,

Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS),

Mannan-Oligosaccharides (MOS) and Other Ingredients for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prebiotics by Application - Food & Beverage, Dietary

Supplements and Animal Feed - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Prebiotics by Application -

Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



