U.S. Ready-Mixed Concrete Market Report: Production, Consumption, and Trade – IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Cemex, Ready Mix USA, Norwalk Concrete Industries, Livingston’s Concrete Service, R. W. Sidley, Petersen Mfg. Co., Leesburg Concrete Co., JE Tomes & Associates, Beckman Brothers, Revels Block & Brick Co., The Don Chapin Co., D.S. Brown Co., Colas, Martin Marietta, MDU Resources Group, CRH (Oldcastle), Vulcan Materials, Buzzi Unicem, Votorantim Cimentos, HeidelbergCement (Lehigh Hanson), Argos USA



NEW YORK, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Ready-Mixed Concrete - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

U.S. Ready-Mixed Concrete Market Statistics

Imports 75.6 Million USD Exports 67.7 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Canada, Mexico, Germany Top Export Destination Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic

The U.S. market for ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars was estimated at $30.6B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Overall, the total consumption indicated a perceptible increase from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +1.6%.

U.S. Ready-Mixed Concrete Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars were finally on the rise to reach 152K tonnes after two years of decline. In general, total exports indicated moderate growth from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.8%.

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $68M in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a buoyant increase: its value increased at an average annual rate of +3.8% over the last decade.

Exports by Country

Canada (63K tonnes), Mexico (36K tonnes) and Bahamas (4.8K tonnes) were the main destinations of exports of ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars from the United States, with a combined 68% share of total volume. These countries were followed by Australia, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Cayman Islands, Aruba, Turks and Caicos Islands and Curacao, which together accounted for a further 16%.

In value terms, Canada ($38M) remains the key foreign market for ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortar exports from the United States, comprising 56% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($7.4M), with an 11% share of total exports. It was followed by the Dominican Republic, with a 4.2% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value to Canada stood at +4.9%. Exports to the other major destinations recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Mexico (+6.7% per year) and the Dominican Republic (+14.9% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars stood at $446 per tonne in 2021, with an increase of 4.8% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices for the major export markets. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Aruba ($640 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Spain ($52 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Aruba (+8.2%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced more modest paces of growth.

U.S. Ready-Mixed Concrete Imports

In 2021, purchases abroad of ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars was finally on the rise to reach 145K tonnes after two years of decline. Overall, imports posted perceptible growth over the past decade.

In value terms, imports soared to $76M in 2021. In general, total imports indicated strong growth from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.0%.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Canada (113K tonnes) constituted the largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortar to the United States, with a 78% share of total imports. Moreover, purchases from Canada exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Mexico (24K tonnes), fivefold.

In value terms, Canada ($63M) constituted the largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortar to the United States, comprising 83% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($5.9M), with a 7.8% share of total supplies.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from Canada and Mexico totaled +9.0% and +4.7% per year respectively.

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars stood at $521 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 7.4% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Germany ($612 per tonne), while the price for Mexico ($247 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico (+6.3%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced mixed trend patterns.

Product Coverage

Ready-mixed concrete and factory-made mortars.

