The Lithium Grease Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027. Biofuel-Based Vehicles to Create Enormous Opportunities – Arizton

Chicago, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the lithium grease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Increased fuel prices boosted the demand for EVs and biofuel-based vehicles. Therefore, the production of EVs and biofuel-based vehicles is set to increase in the coming years, which will increase the demand for lithium grease for lubrication purposes.



Lithium Grease Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $3.5 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $2.6 Billion MARKET SIZE - VOLUME (2027) 1.2 million Ton CAGR (2022-2027) 4.9% % BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Thickener Type (Simple, Complex), Application (General Purpose, Heavy-Duty), End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Building, Mining, and Others) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa KEY VENDORS Shell plc, Phillips 66, Sinopec, Exxon Mobil Corporation & Total Energies

Lithium grease accounts for a significant share in the global grease market. The global lithium grease market caters to consumers’ changing needs and preferences. The automotive industry is one of the major end-users of lithium grease. Top manufacturers of lithium grease focus on innovation and product diversification to enter new markets. The demand for high-performance lithium grease is high as the efficiency of mechanical systems depends on the type and quality of grease used. The global lithium grease market is anticipated to expand as a result of rising automation and rising lubricant demand.

Key Insights

Lithium grease dominates the global grease market and accounts for more than 70% of global grease market.

Industrialization and government-mandated sustainable practices have boosted the use of lithium grease in various sectors. The demand for lithium grease is on the rise globally due to growth in automotive sector.

Demand for lithium grease, used to lubricate moving mechanical parts, has increased as automation usage in industries has grown.

The prices of raw materials for lithium grease such as base oils and lithium are always fluctuating. The price of base oil depends on global crude oil cost. Whereas the high demand of lithium form Electric vehicles industry has created the lithium shortage across world which has resulted in increase in prices of lithium. Hence, constant changing raw material prices adversely affect vendors as they find it difficult to secure lithium used to manufacture lithium grease.

In 2021, simple lithium has the largest market share. Simple lithium grease is the most economical choice for various applications due to its low cost. Demand for simple lithium grease rose quickly due to its high-water resistance and temperature application.

Heavy-duty lithium grease is the dominant segment and is projected to witness similar growth during the forecast period owing to increased use in heavy machinery in construction, mining, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Lithium grease is majorly used in the automotive & transportation industry. The automotive & transportation industry is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

APAC is the biggest market for lithium grease, with a 30.36% share of the global lithium grease market. This is due to the presence of developing economies and many manufacturing industries.

Top market players focus on the improvement of grease efficiency by adding different additives, mixing soaps, and changing compositions due to market competition. End-users, such as manufacturing, building & construction, and mining industries, require lithium grease that can be used in extreme pressure and temperature conditions and can last for a long time. Therefore, manufacturers should focus on innovations to increase their market shares. Shell (UK), Phillips 66 (US), Sinopec (China), ExxonMobil (US), and TotalEnergies (France) have a strong market position, and these companies compete strategically in the global lithium grease market. Companies invest and focus on the improvement of lithium grease efficiency as most end-users prefer high-performance lithium grease. However, companies face a lithium thickener shortage due to its high demand in the EV market.

Market Segmentation

Thickener Type

Simple

Complex

Application

General Purpose

Heavy Duty

End-Use

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Building

Mining

Others



Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

APAC China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Iran South Africa UAE Rest of MEA





MAJOR VENDORS

Shell PLC

Philips 666

Sinopec

ExxonMobil

Total Energies



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Chevron Corporation

Petronas Lubricant

PT Pertamania Lubricants

Rosneft Lubricant

Eneos Corporation

ENI

HP Lubricant Inc

Eurol

Fuchs Lubricants

Paras Lubricant

Valvoline

Lucas Oil Products

Gulf Oil Lubricants

CJ Chemicals

Adolf7 Automotive Industries

Tide Water Oil Co.

BP Plc

Joseph Fazzio Inc

Idemitsu Kosan Co.

Bharat Petroleum

Explore our chemicals materials profile to know more about the industry.

