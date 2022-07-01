Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on July 27, 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call is accessible by dialing 800-289-0720 and using the passcode 2688312. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com .

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com . A replay of the call will be available until August 7, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 and using the passcode 2688312.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox® , MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com







