U.S. Lawn Mower Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027. The Ongoing Trend of Golf Courses Paving a Way - Arizton

Chicago, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the U.S. lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2027. Home improvement projects are growing continuously with the rising focus of consumers on enhancing aesthetic appeal. The expenditure on patios and gardens as part of home improvement is expanding, thereby offering a potential market for the expansion of landscaping services and hence driving the demand for U.S. lawn mowers.



The increasing number of public golf clubs is further encouraging the participation of individuals in the sport. Hence, the growing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the demand for lawn mowers in the market.

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $9.7 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $7.1 Billion MARKET SIZE – SHIPMENT (2021) 9.6 million Units CAGR (2022-2027) 5.3% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Products (Walk-behind Mowers (Reel/Cylinder, Self-propelled, Push, Hover ), Ride-on Mowers (Standard Ride-on, Zero-turn, Lawn Tractor, Garden Tractor), Robotic Mowers), Fuel Type (Manual, Gas-powered, Propane-powered, Electric Corded, Electric Cordless ), Blade Type (Cylinder, Deck/Standard, Mulching, Lifting ), Drive Type (Manual, AWD, FWD, RWD), Start Type (No Start Required, Keyed Start, Push Start, Recoil Start ), End-user (Residential, Professional Landscaping Services, Government & Others, Golf Courses) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America COUNTRIES COVERED US

Key Highlights

Backyards and lawn areas are very popular among US homeowners for improving the aesthetic appearance of their homes. Hence, the incorporation of lawn areas is boosting the need for lawn maintenance, thereby supporting the demand for lawn mowers in the US market.

Robotic lawn mowers are increasingly gaining momentum across the country and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.31% by revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the constant development in battery technology and rising demand for autonomous equipment to minimize human intervention.

The growing government initiatives to minimize carbon emissions and reduce noise levels are projected to push the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period.

Gasoline-powered lawn mowers are the key revenue-generating segment in the market and are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.14% during 2022-2027.

The government of the country is also boosting the green infrastructure across various states through the construction of public parks, playgrounds, stadiums, and other recreational areas. Hence, such initiatives are expected to push the demand for landscaping services and, therefore, the demand for lawn mowers across the country.

Several global players such as Husqvarna, MTD Products, Stiga, and others dominate the market. As consumers expect constant advances and upgrades in garden equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may have a negative effect on vendors. The current situation pushes vendors to adjust and improve their value proposition to attain a good business presence

The US lawn mowers market is subject to various regulations & standards, and the manufacturers are required to adhere to these standards set by the government agency. For instance, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has laid down various standards related to performance requirements, labeling, and other aspects of walk-behind lawn mowers to ensure consumer safety.





Development of Smart Cities

Smart city initiatives are driving the adoption of smart products by the consumers, thereby enhancing the individual’s quality of life. It also intends to monitor and address environmental issues. Hence, energy conservation and efficiency remain the key focus areas of smart city initiatives.

The development of smart cities is also expected to drive individuals toward automation and higher dependence on products that incorporate IoT and ML technologies. Moreover, smart infrastructure such as smart buildings is expected to witness a boom during the forecast period, thereby offering a positive outlook for the adoption of smart products such as robotic lawn mowers in the US market.

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Walk-behind Reel Self-propelled Push Hover

Ride-on Standard Ride-on Zero-turn Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Robotic



Fuel Type

Manual-Powered

Gas-Powered

Propane-Powered

Electric-Corded

Electric-Cordless/Battery-Powered



End-user

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

Manual

Blade Type

Cylinder

Standard/Deck

Mulching

Lifting

Start Type

No start Required

Keyed Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

Distribution Channel

Offline Dealers & Distributors Specialty Stores Mass Market Players

Online Direct Sales Third-Party





Regions

Southern United States

Western US

Mid-Western US

North-eastern US

Major Vendors

Ariens Company

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

Stiga

The Toro Company





Other Prominent Vendors

Agco

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat

Briggs & Stratton

Chevron Group

EINHELL Germany AG

Emak Group

Future GenRobots

Generac Power

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor

iRobot

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

McLane Reel

Metalcraft Of Mayvellie

Milagrow Humantech

Ningbo NGP industry

Positec Group (Worx)

Snow Joe

STIHL

Sumec Group

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Inc.

Textron Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Volta

Walker Manufacturing

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

Zuccheti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

