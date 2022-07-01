Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at June 30, 2022

HOUSTON, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s net assets were $433.1 million and its net asset value per share was $9.18. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 459% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 349%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. Statement of Assets and Liabilities June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (in millions) Investments $ 596.5 Cash and cash equivalents 1.4 Accrued income 1.1 Other assets 9.1 Total assets 608.1 Credit facility 50.0 Bank facility 2.0 Notes 80.1 Unamortized notes issuance costs (0.2 ) Preferred stock 41.5 Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs (0.6 ) Total leverage 172.8 Other liabilities 2.2 Net assets $ 433.1

The Fund had 47,197,462 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, equity and debt investments were 99% and 1%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments. Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (37%), Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company (23%), Renewable Infrastructure Company (18%), Utility Company (18%), Other Energy (3%) and Debt (1%).

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at June 30, 2022 were:

Amount

(in millions)* Percent of

Long-Term

Investments 1. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream Company) $41.1 6.9% 2. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company) 36.6 6.1% 3. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company) 34.4 5.8% 4. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company) 33.6 5.6% 5. Energy Transfer LP (Midstream Company) 26.5 4.4% 6. MPLX LP (Midstream Company) 26.0 4.4% 7. TC Energy Corporation (Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company) 23.6 3.9% 8. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ** (Renewable Infrastructure Company) 22.7 3.8% 9. DT Midstream, Inc. (Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company) 19.7 3.3% 10. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Natural Gas & LNG Infrastructure Company) 19.4 3.3%

_________________

* Includes ownership of equity and debt investments. ** Includes ownership of Brookfield Renewable Partners, L.P (“BEP”) and Brookfield Renewable Corporation (“BEPC”).





Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation for any person to buy, sell or hold any particular security. You can obtain a complete listing of holdings by viewing the Fund’s most recent quarterly or annual report.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: KMF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in ”NextGen” companies, which we define as Energy Companies and Infrastructure Companies that are meaningfully participating in, or benefitting from, the Energy Transition. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

