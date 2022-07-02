Bodify Celebrates 3 Years in Scottsdale

Phoenix, AZ, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bodify announced celebrating three years of providing CoolSculpting in Scottsdale. Providing people in the city the ability to achieve the look they always wanted. Unlike other spas, this medical spa focuses only on CoolSculpting. The company has become an expert in utilizing CoolSculpting techniques and applications to help their clients achieve superior results, which exceed those that less qualified centers provide.

One of the main benefits of CoolSculpting is its non-invasive nature. There are no injections or incisions required, and the procedure has virtually no downtime. Patients often experience some bruising and swelling after the treatment, but it is nothing compared to the pain and discomfort of other surgical procedures. Moreover, many people who have had CoolSculpting say that the procedure is painless.

While CoolSculpting is not a magic wand that will instantly melt away all unwanted fat, it's a great way to refine the body's contour and target stubborn areas that haven’t budged with diet and exercise alone. The treatment is an excellent option for those who want to refine multiple areas of their body, up to 9 different areas of the body including under the chin and jawline areas, thighs, abdomen, and flanks, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, and upper arms.

Readers can learn more about CoolSculpting and Bodify by visiting the company’s official website at https://www.thebodify.com/coolsculpting-scottsdale.

“We are proud to have continued to serve the residents of Scottsdale, Arizona, for over three years now. During these past few years, we’ve seen an increasing number of people come through our door. Our medical spa is on a mission to provide residents of the city with a client-centric, customized approach to removing and eliminating fat, promising an outcome greater than anticipated. In fact, we have continued to demonstrate the remarkable results that CoolSculpting can have on helping your body look better.” Said a representative for Bodify.

She added, “CoolSculpting is the future, and many people are quickly realizing this. However, we often ask that clients continue with their diet and exercise even after the procedure.”





About Bodify

Bodify is one of the leading CoolSculpting clinics in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company continues to serve residents, having successfully carried out over 30,000 procedures and counting. Reviews of the service show that 99.9% of clients are happy with the results. The company’s CoolSculpting helps people achieve their body image goals by reducing fat in parts that matter the most in the most painless yet effective way possible.

