ALK spotlights the impact of respiratory allergies on children at EAACI Congress

F our leading experts in respiratory allergy spotlight the impact of respiratory allergy in children, in an ALK-sponsored symposium at the EAACI Congress

The growing availability of evidence-based allergy immunotherapy treatments for paediatric patients offers increased treatment options for prescribers

ALK has enrolled more than 3,000 paediatric patients in eight Phase III clinical trials of its SLIT-tablets, as it pursues indications for children and adolescents around the world





ALK has thrown a spotlight onto paediatric respiratory allergy and the major treatment advances seen in recent years at a company-sponsored symposium at the Annual Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), in Prague, Czechia this week.

In a session presented by four of the world’s leading experts in respiratory allergy, EAACI delegates were reminded about the often progressive, chronic nature of respiratory allergy. The experts highlighted that the disease often starts in childhood, and that children with early onset eczema are five times more likely to develop allergic rhinitis12, while allergic rhinitis in children increases the risk of developing asthma up to seven-fold 3.

The session also looked at the multiple impacts on quality of life that result from paediatric respiratory allergies. These range from impaired sleep and cognitive function to reduced academic performance and restricted ability to participate in sport and other activities.

Graham Roberts, Professor of Paediatric Allergy and Respiratory Medicine at University of Southampton Faculty of Medicine & University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The global impact of respiratory allergy on children and adolescents, reveals a burden of disease on the most vulnerable in our society that should urge us into action. The growing availability of disease-modifying allergy immunotherapy treatments that are documented and approved for paediatric use gives us the perfect opportunity to begin a revolution in the treatment of childhood respiratory allergy, potentially improving quality of life for millions of young people around the world.”

Since 2006, ALK has been conducting dedicated clinical trials of its range of sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablets, in support of regulatory approvals for paediatric and adolescent use. To date, more than 3,000 paediatric patients have participated in eight Phase III trials and three Phase III paediatric trials are currently ongoing.

ALK is committed to securing paediatric and adolescent indications for its SLIT-tablets portfolio, and to ensuring the availability of evidence-based SLIT-tablets for children aged five and above, covering the most common respiratory allergies.

