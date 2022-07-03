REPEAT -- MEDIA ADVISORY: The Brick Invitational Hosts Final Game Tomorrow for Tournament One with Special Appearances by Former NHL Superstars

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament’s Final game for players born in 2011 (in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year) will take place tomorrow with special appearances by former NHL Stanley Cup winners Craig McTavish who will be dropping the puck and Chris Osgood who will be presenting the tournament trophies.

The Brick Invitational, back after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, features two tournaments – a tournament for players born in 2011 in lieu of the tournament for that age group that was cancelled last year (which began on June 29th and runs until July 3rd) and the regular 2022 tournament for players born in 2012 (beginning July 4th and running until July 10th).

For all tournament updates, including up to date standings and game results, media are encouraged to head to www.brickhockey.ca

The Brick Invitational has become one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.

WHEN: July 3, 2022

Final begins at 10 a.m., media should arrive by 9:45 a.m. for celebrity puck drop.

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall

170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2

*Please ask for Ken Thrasher upon arrival – 587.335.3197 or kthrasher@thebrick.com