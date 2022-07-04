NORBIT – Transactions by primary insiders

Trondheim, 4 July 2022: With reference to the announcement published by NORBIT ASA (the "Company") today, 4 July 2022 regarding a resolution to increase the Company's share capital in connection with a share issue done as part of the Company's incentive program for its employees, please see the attached notifications of transactions by primary insiders.





For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

