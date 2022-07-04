On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of

DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 27 June 2022 140,000 158.39 22,174,600 28 June 2022 130,000 158.24 20,571,200 29 June 2022 140,000 157.30 22,022,000 30 June 2022 140,000 158.56 22,198,400 01 July 2022 140,000 159.05 22,267,000 Accumulated for the period 690,000 - 109,233,200 Accumulated under the programme 5,329,000 - 844,370,890

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 6,487,342 treasury shares corresponding to 0.991% of the total share capital.

