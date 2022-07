English Norwegian

Helena Nonka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, has decided to leave Hydro.

Nonka will continue as Executive Vice President in Hydro until September 30. The process to find her replacement has started.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.molland@hydro.com