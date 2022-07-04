Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 June to Friday 1 July:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|85,923
|1,689,040,516
|27 June 2022
|420
|17,295.6000
|7,264,152
|28 June 2022
|410
|17,027.0500
|6,981,091
|29 June 2022
|410
|16,911.7600
|6,933,822
|30 June 2022
|480
|16,463.9200
|7,902,682
|1 July 2022
|480
|16,571.8800
|7,954,502
|Total 27 June - 1 July 2022
|2,200
|37,036,248
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*
|2,331
|16,834.6582
|39,241,588
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|31,751
|590,781,454
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|90,454
|1,765,318,352
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|430,080
|8,923,261,432
|27 June 2022
|1,682
|17,532.4900
|29,489,648
|28 June 2022
|1,640
|17,244.6200
|28,281,177
|29 June 2022
|1,640
|17,135.7500
|28,102,630
|30 June 2022
|1,922
|16,679.9600
|32,058,883
|1 July 2022
|1,922
|16,732.6800
|32,160,211
|Total 27 June - 1 July 2022
|8,806
|150,092,549
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*
|7,074
|17,044.3503
|120,571,734
|Bought from the Foundation 1 July 2022*
|2,244
|17,044.3503
|38,247,522
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|127,512
|2,406,805,551
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|448,204
|9,232,173,237
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,622 A shares and 328,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 4 July 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
