Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 27 June to Friday 1 July:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)85,923 1,689,040,516
27 June 202242017,295.60007,264,152
28 June 202241017,027.05006,981,091
29 June 202241016,911.76006,933,822
30 June 202248016,463.92007,902,682
1 July 202248016,571.88007,954,502
Total 27 June - 1 July 20222,200 37,036,248
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*2,33116,834.658239,241,588
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)31,751 590,781,454
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)90,454 1,765,318,352
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)430,080 8,923,261,432
27 June 20221,68217,532.490029,489,648
28 June 20221,64017,244.620028,281,177
29 June 20221,64017,135.750028,102,630
30 June 20221,92216,679.960032,058,883
1 July 20221,92216,732.680032,160,211
Total 27 June - 1 July 20228,806 150,092,549
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 1 July 2022*7,07417,044.3503120,571,734
Bought from the Foundation 1 July 2022*2,24417,044.350338,247,522
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)127,512 2,406,805,551
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)448,204 9,232,173,237

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 58,622 A shares and 328,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.07% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 4 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

