Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - June 27 to July 1st, 2022

Paris, July 4, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from June 27 to July 1st, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 29/06/2022 FR0000121485 809 492.8854 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/06/2022 FR0000121485 21 000 485.8949 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/06/2022 FR0000121485 9 000 483.7146 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/07/2022 FR0000121485 800 484.7819 XPAR TOTAL 31 609 485.4249

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/2c739f533126879a/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-June-27-to-July-1st-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment