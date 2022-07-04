Insights on the Data Center Cooling Latin American Market to 2027 - Growing Colocation Investments is Driving the Industry

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes and in-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast.

Key Market Highlights:

Heat is one of the biggest issues for data centers. Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Data centers have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.

In terms of adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems.

Some major factors driving the market include increased digitalization as a result of COVID-19, increase in data center investments, and a push towards data center cooling efficiency, and adoption of cooling innovations.

The Latin America data center cooling market is evolving with the introduction of innovative cooling technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, water-less cooling and rear-door heat exchanger to help operators increase data center efficiency.

The Latin American data center market is witnessing the expansion of cloud regions by hyperscale cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google. These providers have already pledged to operate a sustainable environment, thereby increasing the deployment of highly efficient and sustainable cooling systems in their self-built data centers and colocated spaces across countries.

Growth Enablers

Impact of COVID-19

Impact of the Growing Data Center Investments

Adoption Of IOT & Big Data

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Highlights

7.2 Overview

7.3 Cooling Considerations

7.4 Measuring Cooling Efficiency

7.4.1 Use of Power Usage Effectiveness (Pue)

7.4.2 Use of Direct Liquid Cooling (Dlc)

7.5 Data Center Cooling Standards

7.6 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

7.6.1 Key



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Deployments

8.2 Growing Rack Power Density

8.3 Innovative Data Center Cooling Technologies

8.3.1 Tropical Data Centers

8.3.2 Immersion Cooling

8.3.3 Waterless Cooling

8.3.4 Rear-Door-Heat Exchanger

8.4 Artificial Intelligence in Cooling Systems

8.4.1 Ai Initiatives in Latin America

8.4.2 Ai Adoption in Data Centers

8.4.3 Ekkosense's Ekkosoft Critical

8.5 Cloud Adoption



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Impact of Covid-19

9.2 Growing Colocation Investments

9.3 Adoption of IoT & Big Data

9.4 Growth in Data Centers With Pue Less Than 1.5

9.4.1 Initiatives by Operators to Reduce Pue

9.4.2 Initiatives by Vendors to Reduce Pue



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Energy Used by Cooling Systems

10.2 Location Constraints for Data Center Cooling

10.3 Water Usage Restrictions



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Cooling Systems

12.2.1 Market Overview

12.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 Cooling Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Crac & Crah Units

13.2.1 Market Overview

13.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Chiller Units

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6 Other Cooling Units

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 Cooling Technique

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Air-Based Cooling Technique

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Tier Standards

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Tier I & Tier Ii

15.2.1 Market Overview

15.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Tier Iii

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Tier Iv

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Brazil

16.2.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2.2 Market Overview

16.2.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.2.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Mexico

16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.3.2 Market Overview

16.3.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

16.4 Chile

16.4.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.4.2 Market Overview

16.4.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.4.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

16.5 Other Latin American Countries

16.5.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.5.2 Market Overview

16.5.3 Investment: Market Size & Forecast

16.5.4 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Overview



18 Key Data Center Cooling System Vendors

18.1 Huawei Technologies

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Product Offerings

18.2 Johnson Controls

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Product Offerings

18.3 Rittal

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Product Offerings

18.4 Schneider Electric

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Product Offerings

18.5 Stulz

18.5.1 Business Overview

18.5.2 Product Offerings

18.6 Vertiv

18.6.1 Business Overview

18.6.2 Product Offerings



19 Other Prominent Data Center Cooling Infrastructure Vendors

19.1 3M

19.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.2 Product Offerings

19.2 Airedale International Air Conditioning

19.2.1 Business Overview

19.2.2 Product Offerings

19.3 Airsys

19.3.1 Business Overview

19.3.2 Product Offerings

19.4 Alfa Laval

19.4.1 Business Overview

19.4.2 Product Offerings

19.5 Chatsworth Products

19.5.1 Business Overview

19.5.2 Product Offerings

19.6 Citec International

19.6.1 Business Overview

19.6.2 Product Offerings

19.7 Climateworx

19.7.1 Business Overview

19.7.2 Product Offerings

19.8 Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

19.8.1 Business Overview

19.8.2 Product Offerings

19.9 Cooler Master

19.9.1 Business Overview

19.9.2 Product Offerings

19.10 Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

19.10.1 Business Overview

19.10.2 Product Offerings

19.11 Ebm-Papst

19.11.1 Business Overview

19.11.2 Product Offerings

19.12 Fujitsu

19.12.1 Business Overview

19.12.2 Product Offerings

19.13 Hiref

19.13.1 Business Overview

19.13.2 Product Offerings

19.14 Munters

19.14.1 Business Overview

19.14.2 Product Offerings

19.15 Nvent

19.15.1 Business Overview

19.15.2 Product Offerings

19.16 Panduit

19.16.1 Business Overview

19.16.2 Product Offerings

19.17 Swep International

19.17.1 Business Overview

19.17.2 Product Offerings

19.18 Thermokey

19.18.1 Business Overview

19.18.2 Product Offerings

19.19 Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

19.19.1 Business Overview

19.19.2 Product Offerings

19.20 Kelvion

19.20.1 Business Overview

19.20.2 Product Offerings

19.21 Wakefield-Vette

19.21.1 Business Overview

19.21.2 Product Offerings

19.22 Spx Cooling Technologies

19.22.1 Business Overview

19.22.2 Product Offerings



20 Report Summary

20.1 Key Takeaways



21 Quantitative Summary

21.1 Latin America Cooling Market

21.1.1 Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

21.1.2 Cooling Systems: Market Size & Forecast

21.1.3 Cooling Technique: Market Size & Forecast

21.1.4 Tier Standards: Market Size & Forecast

21.1.5 Geography: Market Size & Forecast

21.2 Brazil

21.2.1 Brazil Data Center Cooling Market

21.2.2 Brazil: Market by Cooling Systems

21.3 Mexico

21.3.1 Mexico Data Center Cooling Market

21.3.2 Mexico: Market by Cooling Systems

21.4 Chile

21.4.1 Chile Data Center Cooling Market

21.4.2 Chile: Market by Cooling Systems

21.5 Other Latin American Countries

21.5.1 Other Latin American Countries Data Center Cooling Market

21.5.2 Other Latin American Countries: Market by Cooling Systems



22 Appendix

22.1 Abbreviations





Companies Mentioned





Huawei Technologies

Johnson Controls

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

3M

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Airsys

Alfa Laval

Chatsworth Products

Citec International

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cooler Master

Daikin Applied

ebm-papst

Fujitsu

HiRef

Munters

nVent

Panduit

SWEP International

ThermoKey

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Kelvion

Wakefield-Vette

SPX Cooling Technologies



