ONEwheel GT and Pint X Models Now Available at Twelve Board Store

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official ONEwheel Melbourne demo centre, Twelve Board Store is excited to launch the new and innovative GT and Pint X electric skateboards which are set to revolutionise the light electric vehicles market. The new electric skateboard models are all about enhanced performance and are perfect for those starting out and experienced riders.

According to Twelve Board Store, the ONEwheel Pint X model features exceptional power with an extended range of up to 30km as well as power and speed reach up to 29k/h. The Pint X can go off-road and tackle almost any terrain including the pavement, grass, dirt, gravel and the beach. At only 12kg and 27 inches long, the Pint X can easily be carried and stored.

The newly launched ONEwheel GT model is a self-balancing electric skateboard with a fresh look and design, says Twelve Board Store. With an entirely new control system putting out higher voltage, the GT has more power and torque, offering a dynamic performance at all speed levels. With the potential to clock 32km/h and up to 50km of range, the new custom profile tyres take control to the next level and the treaded option allows riders to go anywhere.

With the biggest range of electric skateboards in Australia, Twelve Board Store stocks a huge range of the most renowned brands including Evolve, Loaded, Exway, DOT and Onsra. Offering riders the option to drop in and demo all their boards to help them find the perfect ride, the Twelve Board Store team can offer guidance about each board as well as teaching how to ride and look after the boards.

Twelve Board Store also provides an instore after service, with free servicing for a year after purchase, including bearing and wheel services and changing parts such as belts. Orders placed online are eligible for free priority shipping Australia wide with Melbourne customers offered free same day delivery for orders placed before 1pm.

Twelve Board Store also stocks a fantastic range of longboards, skateboard components, skateboard decks and more. To explore the range of electric skateboards and longboards, visit Twelve Board Store online or in store. For more information call now on 03 9421 2293.

