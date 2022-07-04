New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290059/?utm_source=GNW





The global smart irrigation market is expected to grow from $1.16 billion in 2021 to $1.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The smart irrigation market is expected to reach $2.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.



The smart irrigation market consists of sales of smart irrigation equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture a set of technologies used to get weather data or soil moisture data to determine the irrigation efficiency of the landscape.Smart irrigation refers to the use of sensors to inform the watering routines, which is used to improve the efficiency of the soil by modifying the watering schedules.



Smart irrigation collects information from sensors and sends information to the user which helps to turn off the water sprinkler automatically.



The main types of smart irrigation are climate-based and sensor-based.The climate-based smart irrigation refers to devices and related services by entities that manufacture climate-based controllers used for local weather data.



Climate-based controllers also known as evapotranspiration controllers work by gathering local weather information and making irrigation run-time adjustments to receive the appropriate amount of water.The different technologies include evapotranspiration, and soil moisture and involve various components such as sensors, controllers, water flow meters, software, and others.



It is employed in several sectors including agriculture, golf course, residential, and others.



North America was the largest region in the smart irrigation market in 2021. The regions covered in the smart irrigation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth of smart cities is significantly contributing to the growth of the smart irrigation market going forward.The increase in the importance of efficient watering solutions for non-agricultural practices is the major driving factor for the growth of this market.



As smart cities are being the ongoing trend in major parts of the world, they emphasize efficient management of water practices for both commercials as well as residential spaces.For instance, according to Cities Today, a US-based magazine, the number of smart city projects in 2020 grew by 14% from 2019 and is expected to increase at a faster rate in 2023 and 2024.



Therefore, an increase in smart cities helps in the growth of the smart irrigation market.



The rise in the adoption of smart technologies is considered a key trend in the smart irrigation market.Major companies operating in the market are adopting new technologies such as remote sensing to sustain their position.



For instance, in 2020, Netafim, an Israeli-based company that manufactures irrigation equipment collaborated with FluroSat, a remote field sensing and analytics company.The collaboration allowed Flurostat’s remote sensing technology to combine with Netafim’s automated irrigation for improved irrigation and crop management.



The unique remote sensing platform helps in determining the stress on plants by analyzing the aerial images taken. This technology is helping the farmers proactively in managing their crops.



In September 2020, CropX, an Israeli-based company that manufactures smart irrigation tools has acquired Regen, for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helped CropX to manufacture better agronomic and environmental outcomes.



Also, it would enable CropX to expand its business in the New Zealand market. Regen is a New Zealand-based company that provides various smart irrigation tools.



The countries covered in the smart irrigation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

