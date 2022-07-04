Experts Weigh in on the Trends Shaping the Future of Digital Marketing

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading digital marketing agency Melbourne wide, Zib Digital, digital marketing is more important than ever, but as it an ever-evolving landscape, it is essential for businesses to keep up and adapt their strategies to continue to reach their audience.

An integrated approach across multiple touch points will enable a brand to create a strong online presence, says Zib Digital. It's critical to be across the platforms where a business' target market is and there are plenty of opportunities to reach the right audience through social media and PR. Creating great, memorable content is the key here. When it comes to creating campaigns, consumers value personalisation. Zib Digital explains that personalised campaigns see higher engagement rates and conversions.

Micro-influencer marketing is continuing to gain traction, says Zib Digital. While influencer marketing has seen huge growth over the past few years, there are some issues with fake followers and big-name influencers losing some of their power as they take on more and more sponsored posts and consumers deem them to be inauthentic. Consumers value individual recommendations over being marketed at, so it makes sense to invest in micro-influencers who have built strong personal relationships with their followers.

Video continues to be a powerful medium for keeping the audience engaged with a brand in a way that is simple and easy to digest. Creating a video marketing strategy for social media is a great way to further engage with followers and grow the online community of a brand, says Zib Digital.

SEO remains a crucial element of any successful digital marketing strategy. The leaders in SEO Melbourne wide explain that SEO is an incredibly valuable tool for brand awareness, building relationships with prospects and positioning a business as an authority and trustworthy subject in their field.

To discuss digital marketing strategies with the premier SEO agency Melbourne wide, contact Zib Digital.

Melbourne

Suites 1 & 2, Level 2

132 Gwynne Street

Cremorne VIC 3121 - (03) 8685 9290

Related Images











Image 1: Zib Digital









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment