Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 27

In week 27 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 149,025,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|27
|27.6.2022
|14:30:40
|75.000
|216
|16.200.000
|300.000
|62.000.000
|27
|27.6.2022
|15:01:28
|50.000
|215
|10.750.000
|350.000
|72.750.000
|27
|27.6.2022
|15:20:33
|75.000
|214
|16.050.000
|425.000
|88.800.000
|27
|28.6.2022
|13:03:25
|75.000
|216
|16.200.000
|500.000
|105.000.000
|27
|28.6.2022
|15:25:01
|50.000
|215
|10.750.000
|550.000
|115.750.000
|27
|29.6.2022
|11:15:53
|75.000
|212
|15.900.000
|625.000
|131.650.000
|27
|29.6.2022
|14:06:53
|50.000
|212
|10.600.000
|675.000
|142.250.000
|27
|29.6.2022
|15:21:16
|50.000
|212
|10.600.000
|725.000
|152.850.000
|27
|30.6.2022
|13:51:35
|75.000
|211
|15.825.000
|800.000
|168.675.000
|27
|30.6.2022
|14:34:07
|75.000
|210
|15.750.000
|875.000
|184.425.000
|27
|30.6.2022
|15:17:50
|50.000
|208
|10.400.000
|925.000
|194.825.000
|700.000
|149.025.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 925,000 own shares for 194,825.000 ISK and holds today 925,000 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).