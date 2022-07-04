Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 27

English Icelandic

In week 27 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 149,025,000 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 27 27.6.2022 14:30:40 75.000 216 16.200.000 300.000 62.000.000 27 27.6.2022 15:01:28 50.000 215 10.750.000 350.000 72.750.000 27 27.6.2022 15:20:33 75.000 214 16.050.000 425.000 88.800.000 27 28.6.2022 13:03:25 75.000 216 16.200.000 500.000 105.000.000 27 28.6.2022 15:25:01 50.000 215 10.750.000 550.000 115.750.000 27 29.6.2022 11:15:53 75.000 212 15.900.000 625.000 131.650.000 27 29.6.2022 14:06:53 50.000 212 10.600.000 675.000 142.250.000 27 29.6.2022 15:21:16 50.000 212 10.600.000 725.000 152.850.000 27 30.6.2022 13:51:35 75.000 211 15.825.000 800.000 168.675.000 27 30.6.2022 14:34:07 75.000 210 15.750.000 875.000 184.425.000 27 30.6.2022 15:17:50 50.000 208 10.400.000 925.000 194.825.000 700.000 149.025.000





The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 925,000 own shares for 194,825.000 ISK and holds today 925,000 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.



For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).



