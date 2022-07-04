Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 27

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 27 2022 Festi purchased in total 700,000 own shares for total amount of 149,025,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
2727.6.202214:30:4075.00021616.200.000300.00062.000.000
2727.6.202215:01:2850.00021510.750.000350.00072.750.000
2727.6.202215:20:3375.00021416.050.000425.00088.800.000
2728.6.202213:03:2575.00021616.200.000500.000105.000.000
2728.6.202215:25:0150.00021510.750.000550.000115.750.000
2729.6.202211:15:5375.00021215.900.000625.000131.650.000
2729.6.202214:06:5350.00021210.600.000675.000142.250.000
2729.6.202215:21:1650.00021210.600.000725.000152.850.000
2730.6.202213:51:3575.00021115.825.000800.000168.675.000
2730.6.202214:34:0775.00021015.750.000875.000184.425.000
2730.6.202215:17:5050.00020810.400.000925.000194.825.000
   700.000 149.025.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 925,000 own shares for 194,825.000 ISK and holds today 925,000 own shares or 0.30% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).