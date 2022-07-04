New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Standby Gensets Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290057/?utm_source=GNW

, Powerica Limited, HIMOINSA, Ashok Leyland, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Siemens AG, Kohler Co. Inc., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, MTU Onsite Energy GmbH, and DuroMax Power Equipment.



The global home standby gensets market is expected to grow from $3.64 billion in 2021 to $4.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The home standby gensets market is expected to grow to $5.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The home standby gensets market consists of sales of home standby gensets services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used to provide power to households that experience regular power outages. The home standby gensets also called generators for house usage can effortlessly transfer the process of supplying power to the home in the event of a power outage and then cease when the power is restored.



The main types of products in home standby gensets are air-cooled and liquid-cooled.Air-cooled is a cooling device that reduces the temperature by circulating air.



The different phases include a single-phase, and three-phase and involve various fuel types such as natural gas, diesel, and other fuel types.



North America was the largest region in the home standby gesets market in 2021. The regions covered in the home standby gesets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rapid urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the home standby gensets market going forward.Urbanization refers to the population shifted to the urban areas.



Home standby generators are directly connected to the home’s electrical system and can provide continuous power for days if required.The rapid urbanization had increased the use of home standby gensets as most of the urban people will be in need of home standby gensets.



For instance, according to United Nations, department of economic and social affairs, the world’s population living in urban areas is expected to project at 68% by 2050, where 90% of this increase is taking place in African and Asia regions. Therefore, rapid urbanization is driving the growth of the home standby gensets market.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trends in the home standby gensets market.Major companies operating in the home standby gensets are focused on partnerships and collaborations in order to expand their reach into new areas and become industry leaders.



For instance, in February 2021, Cummins Inc., a US-based power company, and ISUZU a Tokyo-based automobile company operating in home stand-by gensets formed an agreement. Through this partnership, both firms will be able to use their capabilities to drive innovation in advanced diesel and other technology solutions. Isuzu and Cummins also signed an advanced technology agreement to collaborate on advanced engineering research for various powertrain technologies. Further, in February 2022, Sunnova Energy International Inc., a US-based provider of battery storage and system protection services partnered with Generac, a US-based company operating in homestand by gensets. Through this partnership, the companies aim to bring increased resiliency to homeowners.



In March 2021, Eaton, an Ireland-based power management company acquired Tripp Lite for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Tripp Lite’s associated product offerings will be added to Eaton’s single-phase UPS business, enhancing the company’s single-phase UPS business while also increasing its edge computing and dispersed IT product range.



Tripp Lite is a US-based company that provides home standby gensets.



The countries covered in the home standby gesets market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

