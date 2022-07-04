Construction Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals in Q1 2022: Key Takeaways and Themes Driving Global M&A Deals

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2022 in the Construction Sector



M&A deal volume in Q1 2022 dropped to 962 from 1,159 in the previous quarter. Deal value also dropped to $86 billion in Q1 2022 from $154 billion in Q4 2021



Scope:

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2022 in the Construction Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q1 2022 in the Construction Sector

Key Benefits:

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Construction sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future

Key Topics Covered:

Global M&A deals in Q1 2022 - Key takeaways

Review of global M&A deals in Q1 2022

Themes driving global M&A deals in Q1 2022

Source: GlobalData

