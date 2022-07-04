U.S. Care Services Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Kindred Healthcare, Amedisys, Sunrise Senior Living, Brookdale Senior Living, Genesis Healthcare and LHC Group

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Care Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Skilled Nursing Facility, Post-Acute Care, Assisted Living Facility, Hospice and Palliative Care, Remote Patient Monitoring), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. care services market size is expected to reach USD 748.5 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 5.76%.

A growing geriatric population and rising incidences of target diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's as well as orthopedic diseases are factors expected to fuel industry growth. Increasing treatment cost is one of the prime concerns for governments and health organizations and hence they are striving to curb healthcare costs. Care services are cost-efficient alternatives to expensive hospital stays and thus are economic for a longer time duration.



The federal government is playing an active role in financing the care services. SNFs, hospice, and home healthcare are financed by the government. The U.S. government introduced the COVID-19 relief fund and provided funding of USD 175 billion to SNFs, USD 30 billion to hospice care, and USD 20 billion to assisted living facilities, as per the Department of Health and Human Services. From 2016 up to 2021, the government provided USD 184 million to hospice areas in the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer.



The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted home healthcare services & the growth of technology in care services. Telehealth services at home & house calls have been the main option for residents, with inpatient hospital facilities being busy with handling COVID-19 cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, the growth in telehealth use has increased significantly.



U.S. Care Services Market Report Highlights

The skilled nursing facility segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019. SNFs provide high-quality care services at a much lower cost as compared to hospitals, generating tremendous demand among investors. Reimbursement rate pressures or the introduction of new payment systems are also impacting the business size.

Remote patient monitoring is projected to be one of the fastest-growing segments during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for home healthcare. Rapid advancement in technology and the majority of chronic patients in the U.S. have shown an inclination toward home healthcare due to convenience, cost-effectiveness, and availability of top-class service in the comfort and safety of home has driven the dependence on these services over the years.

The COVID-19 pandemic propelled the demand for home healthcare due to the restriction on healthcare facilities resulting in-home healthcare solutions being the only option. Acute care facilities assisted living facilities, hospice care, and SNF, among others, witnessed improvement in new residents at facilities since the latter half of 2020.

The U.S. care services market has been witnessing several mergers and acquisitions and partnerships resulting in the integration of various services and maximizing revenue. For Instance, In July 2021, Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. sold a significant stake in its outpatient therapy, hospice, and home health business to HCA Healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Segment Outlook

3.2.1 Service

3.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Increasing need for nursing care among younger population in the U.S.

4.2.1.2 Government initiatives for care services

4.2.1.3 Technological advancement

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 Lower spending capacity among geriatric population

4.2.2.2 High cost of services

4.2.3 Industry Challenges

4.2.3.1 Hesitance of geriatric population toward living at SNF or ALF

4.2.4 Industry Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Training & development of workforce

4.2.4.2 Increasing government funding for care services

4.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.4.1 PESTEL Analysis

4.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. Care Services Market



Chapter 5 U.S. Care Services Market: Service Analysis

5.1 U.S. Care Services Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Segment Dashboard

5.3 Skilled Nursing Facility

5.4 Post-Acute Care

5.5 Assisted Living Facility

5.6 Hospice and Palliative Care

5.7 Remote Patient Monitoring

5.8 Home-based Primary Care/House Calls



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2 Competition Categorization

6.3 Company Market Position Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

Kindred Healthcare

Amedisys

Sunrise Senior Living

National Healthcare

Brookdale Senior Living

Capital Senior Living

Home Instead

Genesis Healthcare

Diversicare Healthcare Services

LHC Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxlewi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment