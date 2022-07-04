Innovations Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring: Quad-Level-Cell Technology for Embedded Flash Memory

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture, Lithium Metal Batteries, Self Healing Concrete, and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report features information on the use of anti-secretory supplements to treat gastrointestinal disorders during cancer and HIV therapy. It covers innovations based on the use of biodegradable agents added to enhance the self-healing properties of concrete used in the construction industry. The other focal point is the use of solid-state electrolyte based lithium metal batteries with higher energy densities and faster charging rates used in EVs.
The report additionally provides insights on the use of quad level cell technology for embedded flash memory used in data centers across the globe. It also provides latest innovations in the use of bio-plastics with super hydrophobic properties, use of wireless smart bandages with 3-D printed needle arrays to enable the precise delivery of therapeutics to the wound, and the use of sweat proof electronic skin for long term monitoring of health.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture, and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring
- Novel Antisecretory Supplements to Treat Gastrointestinal Disorders During Cancer and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Therapy
- Value Proposition of Antisecretory Supplements
- Jaguar Health - Investor Dashboard
- Biodegradable Agents Enhancing the Self-Healing Properties of Concrete Used in Construction Industry
- Value Proposition of Self-Healing Agents
- Basilisk - Investor Dashboard
- Solid-State Lithium Metal Battery With Higher Energy Density and Faster Charging Rates
- Value Proposition of Solid State Lithium Metal Batteries
- Soelect - Investor Dashboard
- Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) Technology for Embedded Flash Memory
- Kioxia Corporation's Value Proposition
- Kioxia Corporation - Investor Dashboard
- Electrochemically-Driven Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Removal from Air Powered by Hydrogen
- Value Proposition of University of Delaware
- Self-Cleaning Bioplastics Mimicking Lotus Leaf Surface Structure
- Value Proposition of RMIT University
- Charged Composite Acts as Storage Capacitor and Electric Vehicle Shield
- University of Central Florida's Technology Value Proposition
- Wireless Smart Bandage With 3D-Printed Miniaturized Needle Arrays
- Value Proposition of University of Nebraska
- Novel Deep Learning Model for Diagnosis of COVID-19 Using Chest X-Ray Images
- Value Proposition of Najran University
- Sweat-Proof Electronic Skin (e-Skin) for Long-Term Monitoring of Health
- Value Proposition of MIT
Companies Mentioned
- Basilisk
- Jaguar Health
- Kioxia Corporation
- Soelect
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nok7p6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.