Innovations Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring: Quad-Level-Cell Technology for Embedded Flash Memory

Dublin, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture, Lithium Metal Batteries, Self Healing Concrete, and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report features information on the use of anti-secretory supplements to treat gastrointestinal disorders during cancer and HIV therapy. It covers innovations based on the use of biodegradable agents added to enhance the self-healing properties of concrete used in the construction industry. The other focal point is the use of solid-state electrolyte based lithium metal batteries with higher energy densities and faster charging rates used in EVs.



The report additionally provides insights on the use of quad level cell technology for embedded flash memory used in data centers across the globe. It also provides latest innovations in the use of bio-plastics with super hydrophobic properties, use of wireless smart bandages with 3-D printed needle arrays to enable the precise delivery of therapeutics to the wound, and the use of sweat proof electronic skin for long term monitoring of health.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovations Opportunities in Nutraceuticals, Carbon Capture, and e-Skin for Health Vitals Monitoring

Novel Antisecretory Supplements to Treat Gastrointestinal Disorders During Cancer and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Therapy

Value Proposition of Antisecretory Supplements

Jaguar Health - Investor Dashboard

Biodegradable Agents Enhancing the Self-Healing Properties of Concrete Used in Construction Industry

Value Proposition of Self-Healing Agents

Basilisk - Investor Dashboard

Solid-State Lithium Metal Battery With Higher Energy Density and Faster Charging Rates

Value Proposition of Solid State Lithium Metal Batteries

Soelect - Investor Dashboard

Quad-Level-Cell (QLC) Technology for Embedded Flash Memory

Kioxia Corporation's Value Proposition

Kioxia Corporation - Investor Dashboard

Electrochemically-Driven Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Removal from Air Powered by Hydrogen

Value Proposition of University of Delaware

Self-Cleaning Bioplastics Mimicking Lotus Leaf Surface Structure

Value Proposition of RMIT University

Charged Composite Acts as Storage Capacitor and Electric Vehicle Shield

University of Central Florida's Technology Value Proposition

Wireless Smart Bandage With 3D-Printed Miniaturized Needle Arrays

Value Proposition of University of Nebraska

Novel Deep Learning Model for Diagnosis of COVID-19 Using Chest X-Ray Images

Value Proposition of Najran University

Sweat-Proof Electronic Skin (e-Skin) for Long-Term Monitoring of Health

Value Proposition of MIT

Companies Mentioned

Basilisk

Jaguar Health

Kioxia Corporation

Soelect

